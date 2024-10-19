When there’s a big game to be played the DawgNation staff gets together for a series of posts examining the storylines involving a big game. This week for Georgia football at Texas certainly applies here. How do DawgNation staffers Brandon Adams, Mike Griffith, Kaylee Mansell, Connor Riley and Jeff Sentell feel about this matchup?

AUSTIN, Texas -- Well, the big gameday is finally here.

The ESPN talking hands all picked Texas to hand the Bulldogs their second loss of the season tonight at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium.

The Longhorns all call it “DKR” for brevity’s sake.

Who does the DawgNation crew think will win? That panel has already made their predictions on our weekly “Go with the Flow” segment that aired on Friday across our streaming channels.

But what type of game must unfold for the Dawgs to pull off a Texas-sized stunner that even Lone State State native “Stone Cold” Steve Austin would be proud of?

When Georgia football plays a big game like this, we always try to go around the horn amongst the DawgNation staff. Especially when it comes to the Longhorns on Saturday in Texas.

This post is the third of those we’ve got planned this week:

Does Georgia have to win a shootout to beat Texas?

Brandon Adams: Yes

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) prepares to get off a pass during the first half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 12, 2024, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Why: “There was a time in which Georgia played in a category by itself. It was capable of imposing its will and dictating the terms and pace of a game in a manner no other team was able to match. That’s not what this version of UGA is. It may still be the best team in the country, but it’s going to have to win games like much of the rest of the country does. That means a lot of points scored on both sides, and just enough defensive stops to give yourself a chance.”

Mike Griffith: Whatever it takes

Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) goes against the blocking of Georgia Tech offensive lineman Corey Robinson II (55) during their game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia won 31-23. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Why: “Consider, Texas scored only 14 points at home against Mississippi State until the final play of the third quarter. Granted, Arch Manning was at quarterback, but it still speaks to the potential for the Georgia defense. Getting to Quinn Ewers and his recently healed oblique could be key.”

Kaylee Mansell: It seems that way

Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) reacts after a first down catch against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Al. Alabama won 41-34. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /AJC Freelancer)

Why: “In an away atmosphere like Texas, UGA is going to have to put up numbers in all four quarters. Considering Texas’s offensive efficiency, the Bulldogs will have to match that and play the best defense they have since the Clemson game.”

Connor Riley: No

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) is fired up as he celebrates a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Gunnar Helm in the second quarter against Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Dallas. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/TNS) (Tom Fox /McClatchy Tribune)

Why: “If a shootout involves both teams in the 30s, I think Georgia could win a game in the 20s. It held Clemson to three points earlier this season. The defense has to play well to win in my opinion. Georgia’s offense needs to score to win but it can’t just abandon the defense. That’s not what has made this progam successful.”

Jeff Sentell: Yes, but that game won’t show up until the second half

Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 9, 2024, in Athens. Georgia won 48-3 over Tennessee Tech. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Why: “That’s the way these teams are trending. Georgia has averaged 11.4 points in the fourth quarter (hello Alabama comeback) this year. Texas has averaged 12.7 points in the fourth quarters of its its last three games for an average of 9.8 points per fourth quarter this season. DawgNation needs to be mindful of Texas in the first half. The Longhorns are averaging 15.0 points in second quarters in 2024. That’s the second-best clip in the nation. Georgia’s first quarters have been bleak. The Dawgs are averaging averaged 3.4 points per opening quarter this season. That’s 99th in the nation. Georgia must make a major leap there in order to take down Texas.”

Do you have an opinion here on this one? DawgNation welcomes you to join our huddle in the comments section below.

