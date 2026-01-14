clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia sees promising cornerback Dominick Kelly enter transfer portal
Georgia has been aggressive in adding help via the defensive backfield.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
How the transfer portal changed Georgia’s plan in the secondary for 2026
ATHENS — Last offseason, Georgia saw the secondary as a position of concern. To address it, the Bulldogs brought in three transfers.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia lands 3 on FWAA Freshman All-American team, ties school mark
ATHENS — Georgia football youth was served on Wednesday with three Bulldogs making the FWAA Freshman All-American team.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Fox analyst: Curt Cignetti passing Kirby Smart atop coaching ranks
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt says a case can be made that Indiana coach Curt Cignetti has passed Georgia’s Kirby Smart in the coaching ranks if the Hoosiers win the College …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
How the Georgia running back room changes plans for the 2026 offense
ATHENS — Monday was unequivocally a great day for the Georgia running back room.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment