By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
0 minutes ago
Georgia sees promising cornerback Dominick Kelly enter transfer portal
Georgia has been aggressive in adding help via the defensive backfield.
Connor Riley
4 hours ago
How the transfer portal changed Georgia’s plan in the secondary for 2026
ATHENS — Last offseason, Georgia saw the secondary as a position of concern. To address it, the Bulldogs brought in three transfers.
Connor Riley
5 hours ago
Georgia lands 3 on FWAA Freshman All-American team, ties school mark
ATHENS — Georgia football youth was served on Wednesday with three Bulldogs making the FWAA Freshman All-American team.
Mike Griffith
7 hours ago
Fox analyst: Curt Cignetti passing Kirby Smart atop coaching ranks
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt says a case can be made that Indiana coach Curt Cignetti has passed Georgia’s Kirby Smart in the coaching ranks if the Hoosiers win the College …
Mike Griffith
January 13, 2026
How the Georgia running back room changes plans for the 2026 offense
ATHENS — Monday was unequivocally a great day for the Georgia running back room.
Connor Riley
