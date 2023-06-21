Social media reacts to Dylan Raiola’s transfer to Georgia high school power Buford
We knew 5-star quarterback Dylan Raiola would be making his way to Georgia at some point. The No. 1 overall player in the country committed to Georgia back in May.
But he’ll be playing football in the state before he starts his Georgia career. Raiola will spend his senior season at Buford High School in Buford, Ga. Rusty Mansell of DawgsHQ was the first to report the news.
Raiola spent his first three high school seasons playing in Arizona. Now he will play for one of the most talented teams in the state of Georgia. The Buford Wolves have won 11 state championships since 2000 and have 10 players who currently have an offer from Georgia.
The Bulldogs have a commitment from 2025 Buford prospect Jaden Perlotte. Buford also has 2024 5-star prospects KJ Bolden and Eddrick Houston on the roster.
Bolden has long been one of Georgia’s top recruiting targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Prior to Raiola’s transfer, he was the top-ranked 2024 prospect in the state. Bolden is the No. 7 overall player in the country and will play safety at the next level. It is believed to be a Georgia-Ohio State battle for his services.
Now, Raiola and Bolden will team up in Georgia’s highest high school classification. Being that Raiola is one of the most talked about prospects in the country, the news of his transfer generated plenty of reaction on social media on Wednesday morning.
The 2024 Georgia high school crop is deep in terms of elite prospects, as 27 players ranked as top 200 overall prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle. With Raiola, Georgia now has five commitments from that batch and will look to grow that number as the 2024 recruiting class rounds into form.
Raiola’s Buford team will play a number of national games, including one against Maryland power St. Frances Academy. There will no doubt be a number of Georgia fans who check out Raiola on Friday night before making the short trip over to Athens to see Georgia play on Saturday.
