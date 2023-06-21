Social media reacts to Dylan Raiola’s transfer to Georgia high school power Buford

But he’ll be playing football in the state before he starts his Georgia career. Raiola will spend his senior season at Buford High School in Buford, Ga. Rusty Mansell of DawgsHQ was the first to report the news.

We knew 5-star quarterback Dylan Raiola would be making his way to Georgia at some point. The No. 1 overall player in the country committed to Georgia back in May.

Raiola spent his first three high school seasons playing in Arizona. Now he will play for one of the most talented teams in the state of Georgia. The Buford Wolves have won 11 state championships since 2000 and have 10 players who currently have an offer from Georgia.

The Bulldogs have a commitment from 2025 Buford prospect Jaden Perlotte. Buford also has 2024 5-star prospects KJ Bolden and Eddrick Houston on the roster.

Bolden has long been one of Georgia’s top recruiting targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Prior to Raiola’s transfer, he was the top-ranked 2024 prospect in the state. Bolden is the No. 7 overall player in the country and will play safety at the next level. It is believed to be a Georgia-Ohio State battle for his services.

Now, Raiola and Bolden will team up in Georgia’s highest high school classification. Being that Raiola is one of the most talked about prospects in the country, the news of his transfer generated plenty of reaction on social media on Wednesday morning.