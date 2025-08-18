clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Joenel Aguero hopes things go differently in 2025: ‘I just know that I’m a …
ATHENS —&nbsp;At this point in his Georgia career, it’s becoming a bit of an August tradition to hear good things about junior defensive back Joenel Aguero.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Alabama suffers key injury, Marshall readies for Georgia, Tennessee names …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is sure to stay focused on his team, but there’s plenty of news coming out about the Bulldogs’ upcoming opponents
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Fantasy Football advice on Georgia players in the NFL: Brock Bowers brings …
ATHENS — Georgia fans know better than anyone that Brock Bowers is looking to score every time he touches the football
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football winners and losers coming out of fall camp
Georgia football wrapped up its second scrimmage on Saturday and thus concluded the fall camp portion of practice.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Re-emergence of Georgia run game unlocking QB efficiency, championship …
ATHENS — If there’s one certainty about Georgia’s opening football games with Marshall and Austin Peay, it’s that the Bulldogs will run the football.
Mike Griffith
