Eric Stokes gifts his grandmother a house after signing NFL contract
It’s almost every kid’s dream to buy their parent or loved one something really nice if they ever make a lot of money.
Former UGA star Eric Stokes realized that dream this week, when he gifted his grandmother a house. The special moment was captured on video, and posted on his Instagram account.
”Since I’ve been 14 years old I promised my grandma id get her out of the projects, where she’s lived for over 30 years, and into her dream home,” Stokes wrote. “Words can’t describe how good it feels to finally check this off the list!! Forever luv grandma”
Stokes, who is from the Atlanta suburbs, was a first-round pick by the NFL’s Green Bay Packers. His rookie contract included a signing bonus of over $6 million and has a total value of nearly $12 million.