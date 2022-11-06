Former Tennessee QB apologizes for saying UGA ‘overrated’ with game atmosphere

Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge apologized on Saturday evening, after stating earlier in the week that the atmosphere for UGA home games was “overrated.”

The No. 3-rated Bulldogs defeated No. 1 Tennessee 27-13, with the Volunteers being penalized for six false starts – largely due to crowd noise.

“Stadium was lit.” Ainge tweeted. “Georgia played lights out. Great win for them and their fans. I was wrong. Great win for UGA. Goodnight.”