Former Tennessee QB apologizes for saying UGA ‘overrated’ with game atmosphere
Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge apologized on Saturday evening, after stating earlier in the week that the atmosphere for UGA home games was “overrated.”
The No. 3-rated Bulldogs defeated No. 1 Tennessee 27-13, with the Volunteers being penalized for six false starts – largely due to crowd noise.
“Stadium was lit.” Ainge tweeted. “Georgia played lights out. Great win for them and their fans. I was wrong. Great win for UGA. Goodnight.”
Ainge’s comments earlier this week on his Knoxville radio show brought him perhaps the most fame since he starred at quarterback for Tennessee in 2006. Here’s what Ainge tweeted last Tuesday that fired up so many UGA fans:
“Playing between the hedges is overrated. Not that loud and definitely not intimidating. It’s nothing like playing in Neyland. Vols will be just fine in Athens!”
Were you at the game? How loud did it get in your opinion? How did it impact the game? Let’s hear it in the comments below.