Four weeks from Thursday, the 2025 NFL Draft will begin.

And based on Matt Miller’s seven-round NFL mock draft for ESPN, Georgia should be well-represented once again.

Miller has 14 Bulldogs coming off the board in the 257 selections. That would be one short of Georgia’s record-breaking class from the 2022 NFL Draft, when Georgia had 15 players selected.

Miller has three Georgia players coming off the board in the first round, as Jalon Walker lands with the Carolina Panthers with pick No. 8. Malaki Starks is projected to land with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with pick No. 19.

Mykel Williams will have to wait a bit to be drafted, as Miller has him coming off the board with the No. 31 overall pick. That’s a bit lower than he had been forecasted earlier in the NFL draft cycle, as some have seen him as a top-10 pick.

But if Kansas City does land Williams with the No. 31 overall pick, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart feels they will be getting a great player.

“They want kids that have toughness and can play, and I think Mykel battled through that all year," Smart said. “And it was really tough on him because he had one of the best fall camps that I’ve ever seen. And the good news is all those scouts saw that too. I think that’ll pop up where he gets drafted at because for a guy that’s going to get drafted really high, he wasn’t 100% all year. But they respect the fact that he pushed through and competed.”

While Georgia is busy in the first round, Miller has two more Bulldogs coming off the board in the second round. He has the Seattle Seahawks grabbing Tate Ratledge with the No. 50 overall pick and then nabbing Jared Wilson with the No. 52 pick.

We’ve seen teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers load up on Georgia players in recent years. Mike McDonald, Seattle’s head coach, is a Georgia alum.

Miller also has the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs drafting multiple Georgia players.

Georgia isn’t the only team with heavy representation in this year. Miller has 15 Ohio State Buckeyes going in this year’s draft and 14 Texas Longhorns. Those two programs played in the semifinals of last year’s College Football Playoff.

Miller doesn’t have Arian Smith, Chaz Chambliss and Benjamin Yurosek, which could help push Georgia’s total even higher.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to begin on April 24, with the final round concluding on April 26.

Below is where Miller has every Georgia Bulldog landing in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Georgia football player projections for the 2025 NFL Draft