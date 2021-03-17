ESPN releases Georgia G-Day broadcast info, Alabama A-Day gets top billing

ATHENS — For all the hype surrounding Georgia football entering the 2021 season, ESPN is still giving top billing to Alabama this spring.

ESPN announced the Georgia football G-Day Game (2 p.m. on April 17) will be streamed on SEC Network Plus, while the Crimson Tide’s spring “A-Day” game will be shown at 1 p.m. on ESPN.

So much for the concept of “Alabama fatigue.”

There will be 10 other SEC programs’ spring games streamed on SEC Network Plus, with the defending national champion Crimson Tide having the only spring game shown on ESPN.

ESPN Graphic

In an era where recruits cannot visit campuses, it’s a huge advantage for Alabama, as fewer have access to SEC Network Plus than ESPN.

The SEC Network will also televise spring access shows for Kentucky and Florida on dates that have yet to be determined.

Georgia, projected to be a Top 5 team in the preseason, began spring drills on Tuesday.

