This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with the official visitors in town for this weekend.

Talent acquisition season has arrived in Athens. There’s no denying it anymore.

Georgia is set to welcome 18 official visitors to the Classic City, and it will push the Dawgs to 37 official visitors over the last two weeks. The weekend is so loaded that the Dawgs started bringing in some of this weekend’s guest a day early on Thursday night.

Georgia got two “instacommits” from last weekend’s guests.

Is there a chance of the same this weekend? Perhaps.

The view from the 600 level inside Sanford Stadium for the latest big recruiting weekend in Athens looks like this:

18: Total OVs

Total OVs 1 : 5-star target

: 5-star target 11 : 4-star targets

: 4-star targets 4 : 3-star targets

: 3-star targets 1 : Top 50 overall national recruits

: Top 50 overall national recruits 5 : Top 100 overall national recruits

: Top 100 overall national recruits 2 : Prospects ranked among the nation’s top five recruits at their position

: Prospects ranked among the nation’s top five recruits at their position 6 : In-state targets

: In-state targets 8: Offensive prospects

Offensive prospects 10: Defensive prospects

Defensive prospects 4: Current UGA commits

Current UGA commits 1 : Pair of HS teammates (4-star Chancey Kennon and 4-star Tyren Wortham)

: Pair of HS teammates (4-star Chancey Kennon and 4-star Tyren Wortham) 1 : JUCO target who was originally committed to the 2023 class (Seven Cloud)

: JUCO target who was originally committed to the 2023 class (Seven Cloud) 1 : Younger brother of a current Bulldog (Ekene Ogboko and Nnamdi Ogboko)

: Younger brother of a current Bulldog (Ekene Ogboko and Nnamdi Ogboko) 1 : Younger brother of a former Bulldog (Jared Wilson and Pierre Dean)

: Younger brother of a former Bulldog (Jared Wilson and Pierre Dean) 1 prospect committed to another school (4-star Tyren Wortham and UCF)

Here’s a little perspective to cut through all those data points.

Of those 18, DawgNation feels like to Dawgs are in a solid position to sign eight of those prospects. That number is roughly the same as last week, but not really. That would include the four current commits in town. There was only one UGA commit in town last weekend.

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

Georgia football recruiting: Who are the headliner official visitors?

There was some intrigue on last week’s list about who were the top three most important targets in town.

That won’t be the case this week.

The list leads off with 5-star RB Savion Hiter and everyone else is chasing him like those poor safeties from Virginia all over his junior highlight tape. Hiter is the consensus No. 1 RB in the class for both of the national composite rankings.

The next two names are clearly 3-star JUCO commit Seven Cloud and 4-star OL Ekene Ogboko. While Cloud is a commit that has already shut down his recruiting, he has signed with Rosenhaus Sports for his representation. That’s the self-described “shark” known for swimming in the deep NFL waters, but made a big splash with the recruitment of 5-star OT Jackson Cantwell last month.

Cloud is a rare player in this class, given his ability and his age, that should be able to play immediately in the SEC.

Ogboko, as it stands now, presents the best chance for UGA to sign one of the nation’s Top 100 overall prospects for the offensive line in the 2026 cycle. The Dawgs are battling it out with Clemson, Florida and Notre Dame for Ogboko.

Who does Georgia need to hit a home run with this weekend? That would also be Hiter. Most of the chatter nationwide has Hiter looking closest and Michigan and Tennessee for his decision, although Hiter recently posted on his “X” account that he’s done zero interviews and has no idea where that is coming from.

What is one other name to pay attention to? The weekend vibe between 4-star Ohio tight end Brayden Fogle is one to watch closely. Fogle, the nation’s No. 9 TE, becomes very interesting for this class depending on what Georgia decides to do in the aftermath of the Mark Bowman bombshell commitment to USC last Friday.

If Georgia wants to add another TE to then pair with 5-star ATH Kaiden Prothro, then Fogle is probably the most likely candidate in the country to fill that role. Fogle has great respect for Georgia’s TE development. He compared it to the work that Ohio State does with its receivers on an annual basis. He also said Hartley was in touch early this week to discuss this weekend.

What does the full list look like? Check it out below.

Player Rankings Status 5-star Savion Hiter (Mineral, VA) No. 1 RB/No. 17 overall Open 4-star Chauncey Kennon (Sarasota, FL) No. 8 CB/No. 67 Open 4-star Pierre Dean (Clemmons, NC) No. 7 DL/No. 68 Open 4-star Ekene Ogboko (Garner, NC) No. 4 IOL/No. 69 Open 4-star Caden Harris (Brownsville, TN) No. 11 CB No. 84 Vandy 4-star Vodney Cleveland (Birmingham, AL) No. 18 DL/No. 143 Open 4-star Kendall Guervil (Fort Myers, FL) No. 19 DL/No. 147 Open 4-star Chase Calicut (Houston, TX) No. 9 S/No. 161 overall Open 4-star Brayden Fogle (Mansfield, OH) No. 9 TE/No. 162 Open 4-star Brady Marchese (Cartersville, GA) No. 41 WR/No. 250 UGA 4-star Dre Quinn (Buford, GA) No. 26 EDGE/No. 263 Open 4-star Graham Houston (Buford, GA) No. 22 IOL/No. 303 UGA 4-star Tamarrion Watkins (Rock Hill, SC) No. 28 S/No. 342 Open 4-star Tyren Wortham (Sarasota, FL) No. 59 WR/No. 385 UCF 3-star Kealan Jones (Marietta, GA) No. 41 S/No. 467 UGA 3-star Zachary Lewis (Suwanne, GA) No. 69 IOL/No. 777 Open 3-star Seven Cloud (El Dorado, KS) - JUCO No. 1 DL/No. 1 JUCO UGA UR Fletcher Turk (Dacula, GA) No national rankings Open

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2026 prospects like Tyler Atkinson, Lincoln Keyes, Brady Marchese and Kaiden Prothro.

Have you seen this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly recruiting special on YouTube yet? Check it out below.

SENTELL’S INTEL

(Check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)