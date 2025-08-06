We don’t often get to hear from Georgia’s assistant coaches, as Kirby Smart values one singular voice leading the program.

But on Wednesday, Georgia is set to send five assistant coaches to the podium to answer questions pertaining to the 2025 team. Among them are offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann and tight ends coach Todd Hartley.

Georgia enters the 2025 season facing plenty of questions, even if the Bulldogs are still one of the more talented teams entering next season. With five coaches expected to talk, below are five questions we hope to get some sort of answer to regarding the upcoming season.

How does Mike Bobo feel about Gunner Stockton’s improvements this offseason?

Bobo is back for another season as Georgia’s offensive coordinator and he’ll get to work with Stockton on a more full-time basis.

All things considered, Bobo did well to get Stockton prepared for his first start against Notre Dame at the end of last season, as Smart credited the offensive coordinator at SEC Media Days.

But Georgia only scored 10 points in that game and if the Bulldogs are going to go back to the College Football Playoff against a schedule that features five teams in the Coaches Poll Top 25 preseason rankings, the offense and Stockton will have to produce at a more successful rate.

What has Bobo done to try and improve the Georgia rushing attack?

Smart hinted that Georgia had made changes to the way it practices running the football back in July, but the Georgia coach declined to reveal what those changes were.

Bobo will likely do the same when he speaks to reporters. Still, given how Georgia struggled to run the football last season and how much Smart harped on needing to do a better job of it this season, it’s fair to expect Bobo will have a lot to say on the Georgia rushing offense.

What does Todd Hartley think about the tight end room production?

Oscar Delp said last week Georgia has the best tight end room in the country. With he and Lawson Luckie back for another year, it’s hard to argue that. Add in Jaden Reddell, Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour and this group has experience and potential at its disposal in 2025.

No one should expect anyone to replicate what Brock Bowers did at Georgia, at least on an individual basis. But the Bulldogs were unable to replace Bowers in the aggregate last season. In losses, the tight end room saw a noticeable dip in production.

The goal for this group in 2025 should be to find consistent production on a weekly basis. If it can do that, we shouldn’t have to keep bringing up Bowers’ name and production when speaking about the group.

Can the linebackers help cover for a young defensive line?

As great as Georgia’s tight end room expects to be, the inside linebacker has a strong argument for Georgia’s best position group.

Since Smart became Georgia’s head coach in 2016, the same year Schumann joined the program as its inside linebackers coach, Georgia’s defensive linemen have played a key role in allowing the inside linebackers to shine.

With so many questions pertaining to the defensive line, specifically because of a lack of proven experience, it’ll be interesting to hear how Schumann wants the inside linebackers to help that position.

How do the transfer look on the defensive side of the ball thus far?

For as well as Georgia recruits from the high school ranks, it did lean more on the transfer portal to find help on defense.

At outside linebacker, Georgia added Elo Modozie from Army to try and inject some life into the pass rush.

In the secondary, Georgia grabbed three veterans in Adrian Maddox, Zion Branch and Jaden Harris to supplement some departures.

With how little Georgia has used the transfer portal, what Schumann and co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson have to say will speak volumes about how important those transfers will need to be for the Georgia defense in 2025.