Former Georgia football assistant Charlton Warren makes official statement as Indiana DC

ATHENS — Indiana made its hiring of former Georgia secondary coach Charlton Warren official on Tuesday, with head coach Tom Allen issuing a glowing release.

“Charlton is a man of high character, a strong leader, a great recruiter and has the ability to pull greatness out of his players,” Allen said in the school’s release. “I look forward to him capturing the hearts and minds of our defensive players and coaches as he continues to build our defense. We are pleased to welcome Charlton and his family to Bloomington.”

Warren made it clear he’s excited for the opportunity to advance in his career at an up-and-coming program like Indiana, which finished this season ranked 12th.

The Hoosiers picked off three passes last season in a 42-35 loss to Ohio State, holding former UGA QB Justin Fields to an 18-of-30 passing day that included 2 touchdowns and 300 yards.

“I am humbled Coach Allen has given me the opportunity to lead this awesome group of young men as Indiana University’s defensive coordinator,” Warren said. “I cannot wait to help this team achieve greatness on and off the field.”

Georgia was a two-year stop for Warren, a highly coveted secondary coach who leads his players with great discipline and precise teachings of technique.

UGA cornerbacks Eric Stokes, D.J. Daniel and Tyson Campbell benefitted from Warren’s teachings, developing into some of the top players at their position in this year’s NFL draft.

Daniel, who started in 2019 but was hampered most of last season by an ankle injury, is among six Georgia players competing at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., this week.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has interviewed candidates for the Bulldogs’ vacant defensive backs coaching position, but he has yet to replace Warren.

It’s a pivotal hire for the Bulldogs, who have lost eight players out of the secondary since the end of the 2019 season, including three transfers.

Georgia might soon be hiring Will Muschamp in an advisory position. The former South Carolina head coach has been around the Bulldogs program for over a month, though the school has declined to reveal any insight into what role he might be playing.

Warren is one of several assistants who have left Smart’s staff and gone on to bigger things:

• Former UGA tight ends coach Shane Beamer is now the head coach at South Carolina,

• Former offensive line coach Sam Pittman is now the Arkansas head coach.

• Mel Tucker, Smart’s first defensive coordinator, is on his second head coaching stint after leaving UGA, going from Colorado to Michigan State.

• Kevin Sherrer, a linebackers coach for Smart in 2017, left UGA to become Tenenssee’s defensive coordinator under Jeremy Pruitt before moving on to an NFL assistant position with the New York Giants.

