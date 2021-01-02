The page turned very quickly for Georgia from the 2020 season and team to 2021. The Bulldogs saw redshirt sophomore Azeez Ojulari declare for the NFL draft not even 24 hours after his defensive MVP performance in the Peach Bowl.

Ojulari won’t be the last player from the 2020 team to make an announcement on their future in the coming days. Prior to the Peach Bowl, Georgia had Ben Cleveland, Tre’ McKitty, Monty Rice, Eric Stokes and DJ Daniel all declare for the 2021 NFL Draft and not play in the game against Cincinnati.

JT Daniels, Jordan Davis and Zamir White are just some of the Georgia players who will have decisions to make in the coming days. Add in players entering the transfer portal — such as Jermaine Johnson transferring to Florida State — and it will be a very busy time for Georgia coach Kirby Smart.

Smart discussed what the coming days will look like in terms of the many conversations he will have. There is the added wrinkle that seniors can return this year due to a change in the NCAA policy stemming from the pandemic.

“I’ve got plans to go see juniors, seniors. I’m going to visit with guys on our roster. It never stops,” Smart said. “It’s just the beginning of the next. There won’t be any time off in terms of that for us as a staff because our 2021 team will be shaped from the minute that game ends, this game ends.

“It starts taking shape probably the second it ends. It begins to take shape. We’ll be visiting with guys, sharing time with their family, sharing information, making sure they can make good decisions in what they do.”

Below is a running list of players who have made their decision or have a decision to make. This will be updated in the coming days as players continue to make decisions and the 2021 Georgia football roster continues to take shape.

Georgia football players that officially declared for the 2021 NFL Draft

The following players have all also accepted invites to the Senior Bowl.

Malik Herring

Richard LeCounte

Mark Webb

Georgia football players that have officially transferred

Georgia football players that have announced they’re returning

*This will be updated as it is announced. The decision date for players to enter the 2021 NFL Draft is expected to be Jan. 18, a week after the national championship game. The University of Georgia is set to start classes on Jan. 13.

Players transferring to Georgia via the transfer portal

*This will be updated as it is announced.

“I think people think we have people sitting down there checking on the ticker every three minutes. Since y’all are checking the ticker every three minutes, I don’t have to. It will be a story on the front lines that so-and-so jumped in the portal. It’s a need base for us. If I had my preference, I would rather not use the portal because schools like Cincinnati and Georgia shouldn’t have to, you should be able to go out and recruit the right kind of guys.” –Kirby Smart on using the transfer portal.

Georgia football draft-eligble players that have not yet announced their decision

Quarterback JT Daniels — “It’s not something I’ve honestly given too much thought to. This year is going by fast,” Daniels said on Dec. 29. “I was focused on Vandy until that was no more. Since then I haven’t gone home since I’ve been in Georgia. I was here through Christmas, here through Thanksgiving. I’ve been here getting ready for the bowl since that Vandy week was over. I really haven’t given too much thought to anything. This week is Cincinnati. Once the off-season comes, I’ll be thinking about the off-season.”

Running back Zamir White

Running back James Cook

Wide receiver Kearis Jackson

Wide receiver Demetris Robertson

Offensive guard Justin Shaffer

Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer –” I haven’t decided yet on what I want to do,” Salyer said on Dec. 29. “I’m still talking to my family, talking to coaches, just trying to make a good, clean decision, something that I’m confident in, something I feel good about. I feel good about both options, but I haven’t really chosen one or the other yet. I’m still in the decision process. Time will tell.”

Center Trey Hill

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis — “First off, I love balling with my brothers,” Davis said on Dec. 28. “That’s the big reason. That’s probably the only reason, is I love my team too much, I love my Dawgs too much. I don’t want to opt out.”

Defensive tackle Julian Rochester

Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt

Outside linebacker Adam Anderson

Inside linebacker Quay Walker

Inside linebacker Nate McBride

Cornerback Tyson Campbell

Punter Jake Camarda

