By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
30 minutes ago
Dominick Kelly transfer highlights the kind of move Georgia doesn’t want …
ATHENS — Georgia does not look at the transfer portal in the same way as its contemporaries.
Connor Riley
5 hours ago
Where things stand with Georgia’s 2026 roster as NFL draft deadline passes
ATHENS — The NFL draft deadline for Georgia players has come to a close.
Connor Riley
17 hours ago
Georgia sees promising freshman cornerback enter transfer portal
Georgia has been aggressive in adding help via the defensive backfield.
Connor Riley
21 hours ago
How the transfer portal changed Georgia’s plan in the secondary for 2026
ATHENS — Last offseason, Georgia saw the secondary as a position of concern. To address it, the Bulldogs brought in three transfers.
Connor Riley
23 hours ago
Georgia lands 3 on FWAA Freshman All-American team, ties school mark
ATHENS — Georgia football youth was served on Wednesday with three Bulldogs making the FWAA Freshman All-American team.
Mike Griffith
