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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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Georgia AD Josh Brooks provides update on potential neutral site game …
GREENSBORO, Ga. — Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks provided an update on where things stand with the future nonconference series against Florida State.
Connor Riley
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With less depth than ever, how confident should Georgia football feel in …
A common talking point about Georgia entering this upcoming season is how the program is not as flush with talent as it once was.
Connor Riley
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ESPN’s Greg McElroy thinks Georgia RB Nate Frazier has ‘as high a ceiling …
There’s no questioning that Nate Frazier is a talented running back.
Connor Riley
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Police report provides additional details into Ja’Marley Riddle arrest
New details regarding the May 8 arrest of Georgia defensive back Ja’Marley Riddle have emerged.
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College Football Playoff expansion could potentially solve a growing …
Kirby Smart wants to see the College Football Playoff expanded.
Connor Riley
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