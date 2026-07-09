Georgia football coordinators Mike Bobo and Glenn Schumann will be with the program for the foreseeable future.

Per an open records request obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the University of Georgia extended the contracts of its offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator this offseason.

The extensions were both signed back in January, as Bobo and Schumann will now have their contracts run through the 2028 season.

Bobo, who will enter his fourth season as the team’s offensive coordinator this fall, will now see his contract run through Jan. 31, 2029. It had previously been set to expire on June 30, 2027. Bobo previously served as the offensive coordinator at Georgia from 2007 through 2014.

Bobo also received a raise this offseason that will see him make $2.2 million this year. The contract extension has that salary jump to $2.3 million on Feb. 1, 2027, and $2.4 million on Feb. 1, 2028.

The raise and extension for the often maligned Georgia offensive coordinator come after he was named a finalist for the Broyles Award last season. It is the second time in the previous three seasons that Bobo was a finalist for the award, which is given to the nation’s top assistant coach.

As he enters his fourth season in Athens, Bobo is now the longest-tenured offensive coordinator to work for Smart. Jim Chaney and Todd Monken both held the position for three seasons, while James Coley had the title in 2019.

Schumann’s contract is now also set to run through Jan. 31, 2029, as it was previously set to expire on June 30, 2028. His pay is equal to that of Bobo throughout the length of the contract.

Schumann has been a part of the Georgia staff since 2016, when Kirby Smart first arrived as the team’s head coach. Schumann is entering his 11th season as Georgia’s inside linebackers coach and his fifth as the team’s defensive play-caller. Schumann has also served as a co-defensive coordinator during his time in Athens, sharing the title with Dan Lanning and Will Muschamp.

Georgia went 12-2 last season, winning the SEC championship. But Georgia came up just short in the College Football Playoff, losing in its first game to Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs are expected to have a strong team once again this fall, as they bring back a number of key contributors on both sides of the football.

Georgia opens the season on Sept. 5, when the Bulldogs take on Tennessee State. The game is set for a 3 p.m. ET start on ESPN+.