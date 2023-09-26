ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs have completed their first two practices of the week and head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on a number of injuries.

At the running back position, Georgia was without Kendall Milton and Roderick Robinson against UAB. Milton is dealing with an MCL sprain, while Robinson has a left ankle sprain.

Smart said Milton was able to go some on Tuesday and was able to cut and make plays, while Robinson was in the training room and unable to do much.

Without Milton and Robinson, Georgia leaned on Daijun Edwards, Dillon Bell and Cash Jones at the position. Edwards is Georgia’s leading rusher to this point, despite missing the first two games of the season.

On the defensive side of the ball, Javon Bullard is dealing with an ankle injury. Smart updated his status, as Bullard has missed the last two games with his injury.

“Javon was able to do more today. He did walkthroughs, he ran on the side,” Smart said. “He didn’t do good-on-good stuff. I put him and Mykel in the same boat with Ladd and Kendall. Those guys are probably going to be a weekend decision.”

In his absence, Georgia has rotated between Dan Jackson and David Daniel-Sisavanh at safety in the last two weeks.

“Javon is definitely one of the leaders on the defense,” linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said. “Definitely one of the people on the team that makes the communication lines easier in that aspect. We believe in our guys that the coaches put on the field to replace him or have his spot until he comes back. It’s a, I wouldn’t say a loss, but it’s a gap to fill.”

As for Mykel Williams, Smart said. The Georgia defensive end missed the win over UAB with a sickness. Williams did some exercise during practice on Tuesday, though Smart hopes to know about Williams’ status on Wednesday.

On the offensive side of the ball, Georgia is hoping to see if Ladd McConkey is able to play. The wide receiver has missed Georgia’s first four games with a back injury.

“Don’t know. Did some things today. Today he got in some plays and ran routes. We’re just trying to progress him back slowly. We’re not trying to rush him back whether it’s this week in a role or in the future..

Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie has been working his way back from an ankle injury. He dressed out for Georgia’s win over UAB but he did not play.

The Bulldogs will have to make some concessions with the roster this week, as Georgia will only be able to travel with 70 players due to SEC regulations.

Georgia’s game on Saturday against Auburn is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. CBS will broadcast the game.

Georgia football injury report for Auburn