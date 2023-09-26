clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

WATCH: Dan Lanning channels inner-Kirby Smart after Colorado trash talk
ATHENS — Oregon coach Dan Lanning spent four seasons learning under Kirby Smart and helping to build arguably the most dominant defense of the post-BCS era.
Mike Griffith
SEC betting lines: Georgia opens as decisive road favorite at Auburn
ATHENS — Auburn might still have one of the most intimidating stadiums in college football, but No. 1-ranked Georgia is a heavy favorite to get a win there next Saturday.
Mike Griffith
Oregon’s dominating 42-6 win over Colorado a victory for college football
Dan Lanning scored a win for the betterment of college football on Saturday, burying the emerging sideshow produced by Deion Sanders at Colorado.
Mike Griffith
Dan Lanning on Colorado-Oregon clash: ‘YouTube videos aren’t going to win …
ATHENS — College football has more ranked matchups than it has in more than 15 years even as No. 1-ranked Georgia plays its final warm-up.
Mike Griffith
Around the SEC: How to watch SEC games, TV schedules and league picks
ATHENS -- Lane Kiffin knows Nick Saban’s back is to the wall in Tuscaloosa, and the Ole Miss coach is turning the heat up.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football defense knows what it has to do to start playing up …

Connor Riley
Why the Auburn game is a big deal for injured Georgia receiver Ladd …

Connor Riley
Hugh Freeze didn’t seem to believe Kirby Smart led Georgia to the …

Connor Riley
Alabama radio host: Georgia ‘making it boring’ with football dominance

Mike Griffith
Georgia QB Carson Beck adjusting to stardom, inks major NIL deal

Mike Griffith
