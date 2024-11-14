ATHENS — Georgia has released its first availability report ahead of Saturday’s game against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Georgia added running backs Trevor Etienne and Cash Jones to the report, as they are both questionable.

Etienne has a rib injury while Jones was spotted in a walking boot.

Wide receiver Anthony Evans was listed as questionable while running back Branson Robinson carries an out designation.

Evans has missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury while Robinson has been out since suffering an MCL injury against Mississippi State.

“Branson is back out with us, moving around, running on the bike, in pads,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Tuesday. “I don’t want to say he’s a week away. I don’t honestly know, but he’s getting closer. And then Anthony Evans, he’s hitting some good speeds. He’s running. He feels good. But we’re being real careful with it. So, it’s one of those deals that we hope we can get him back.”

As for the offensive line, Micah Morris was listed as questionable while Tate Ratledge is not listed. Smart shared earlier this week that Earnest Greene has been dealing with a shoulder injury. Morris did not play against Ole Miss while Ratledge couldn’t finish the game.

Still, Smart knows his offensive line is as tough as it comes.

“The one thing about those guys is they’re the toughest group on our team, and they are the most committed and want to do right and want to play well,” Smart said. “It’s tough sledding. It’s tough sledding out there, especially when you’re throwing the ball that much. It’s hard to go block one-on-one and do those things. We have to help them with protection, and we’ve got to help them in the run game so they can come off the ball and hit people.”

As for the players out, Georgia listed Roderick Robinson and Joseph Jonah-Ajonye with that designation. Linebacker Smael Mondon is not listed after playing last week against Ole Miss.

As for Tennessee, quarterback Nico Iamaleava was listed as questionable. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that the Tennessee quarterback was in concussion protocol. Iamaleava left last week’s game against Mississippi State.

In the event Iamaleava can’t play, Gaston Moore will fill in.

“Yeah, that’s a dilemma,” Smart said. “You know, we don’t know a lot. I’m talking about his injury. Like, we don’t really know what’s going on there. It’s hard to figure. We do have, because they had those games early in the year where they beat teams so bad, you know, that Gaston had to play up quite a bit.”

Georgia’s game against Tennessee is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC. An availability report will be released by the SEC on Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday.

Georgia football availability report against Tennessee