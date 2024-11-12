ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on the Georgia football injury front.

Wide receiver Anthony Evans has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. Smart said Evans is hitting some good speeds and that is running. Smart added that they are hopeful to get Evans back.

With Evans out, Georgia played only four scholarship wide receivers against Ole Miss. Smart did provide an update on Colbie Young, who is still suspended.

“The legal process has got to play itself out. Look, we want to support Colbie where we can,” Smart said. “We continue to provide him with access to our facilities and the support resources we have, whether that’s Rankin [M. Smith, Sr. Student-Athlete Academic Center], the training room, mental health, weight room. But the legal process has to play itself out before we can do anything.”

Running back Branson Robinson has missed the last three games with an MCL injury he picked up during the game against Mississippi State.

“Branson is back out with us,” Smart said. “I don’t want to say he’s a week away but he’s getting closer.”

With Robinson out and Trevor Etienne dealing with a rib injury, Nate Frazier has emerged as Georgia’s leading running back during the last two games. He has a rushing touchdown in each of the last two games.

The offensive line will be a position to watch. Tate Ratledge was unable to finish the Ole Miss game due to a foot injury, while Micah Morris was unable to play at all.

Offensive lineman Earnest Greene is also dealing with a shoulder injury, which Smart spoke about on Monday.

“Earnest has been dealing with an injury, a really tough injury to manage, and he has burners,” Smart said. “He’s got some stingers and burners over there on his shoulder. So even he last week was limited in how much reps he could get in practice. So for him, he’s frustrated because right now he’s trying to improve and get better, and sometimes you can’t do that when you can’t practice every single day, and you can’t go out there and maybe bang and compete like you want to.”

Georgia did get some good news on the injury front last week, as Smael Mondon and Jordan Hall returned to the lineup. Mondon was on the field for 15 plays, while Hall played 5 snaps for Georgia.

The Bulldogs take on Tennessee this weekend. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

Georgia will publish an availability report on Wednesday night to provide a better idea on the injury situation.

Georgia football injury report