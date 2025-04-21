ATHENS — Georgia has added two more player via the transfer portal, as Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247Sports report that the Bulldogs have signed Miami defensive lineman Joshua Horton and Illinois running back Joshua McCrray.

Horton will have three years of elibgility remaining. Horton appeared in five games last season for the Hurricanes, totaling 4 tackles in those appearances.

Horton is from Fairburn, Ga., and played at Langston Hughes High School. He was teammates with current Georgia offensive linemen Bo Hughley and Dontrell Glover at the school.

Horton becomes the second Miami defender to join Georgia this offseason, as the Bulldogs landed safety Jaden Harris out of the transfer portal in January. Georgia did see quarterback Carson Beck transfer to Miami.

Georgia loses a lot of production from its 2024 defensive line, as Mykel Williams, Warren Brinson, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Nazir Stackhouse all departed for the NFL. Georgia also saw defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett transfer to USC.

Christen Miller did not practice this spring as he recovered from labrum surgery.

Following Georgia’s spring game, Kirby Smart shared his thoughts on the state of the defensive line.

“The defensive line, Warren, Nas, Mykel, Ty, there’s a lot of guys leaving out of that room,” Smart said. “So there’s a lot of big bodies for us that had to be replaced, and we are not where we need to be on the line of scrimmage. But I’m very pleased with the kids we have. I’m just not pleased with where we are. We have to get better.”

In addition to Smith, Georgia signed Elijah Griffin and JJ Hanne as members of the 2025 signing class. Griffin was the No. 1 ranked defensive line prospect in the country for the 2025 recruiting cycle.

McCray is a 6-foot-1, 235-pound running back from Illinois who will have one year of elibgility remaining. He ran for 609 yards last season on 117 carries and scored 10 touchdowns.

McCray had his best game last season against SEC foe South Carolina, where he ran for 114 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win over the Gamecocks.

Georgia saw running back Branson Robinson enter the transfer portal earlier this week. The Bulldogs do bring back running back Nate Frazier, who led the team in rushing last season.

Earlier on Sunday, Army outside linebacker Elo Modozie announced he would be transferring to Georgia. He was two years of eligibility remaining. Georgia has now added nine players via the transfer portal this spring.

The transfer portal for this cycle first opened on April 16 and closes on April 25. Players can still commit to new schools following the April 25 deadline, they just have to be in the transfer portal by that point.

