ATHENS — Georgia has had another player enter the transfer portal, as offensive lineman Marques Easley announced his plans to do so.

Easley will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next school. He signed with Georgia as a 4-star recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle out of Peoria, Ill. He appeared in two games last season for Georgia.

Easley shared a post on X from Dawgs247 that he planned on entering the transfer portal. Easley is the second Georgia player on Thursday to enter the transfer portal, as Nitro Tuggle did so as well.

Easley was indefinitely suspended from the program following a March traffic accident that ultimately led to Easley getting arrested and charged with one count of reckless conduct, a misdemeanor, and one count of reckless driving, also a misdemeanor.

Georgia does have to replace four starters from last season’s team, with Xavier Truss, Dylan Fairchild, Jared Wilson and Tate Ratledge off to the NFL.

The Bulldogs have four players with starting experience returning. Monroe Freeling and Earnest Greene are expected to be Georgia’s starting offensive tackles this fall, while Micah Morris will be the team’s starting left guard.

The right guard is up for grabs, as fellow redshirt freshmen Daniel Calhoun and Michael Uini battle for Ratledge’s old spot.

Head coach Kirby Smart always knew Georgia’s offensive line was going to be young entering the 2025 season.

“We’re probably not as good on the line of scrimmage as we have been in the last three to four years,” Smart said following Georgia’s spring game. “We’ve got time to get there, and we’ve got to get there... We’ve had a void that we knew was coming with Dylan, Jared, Tate, Truss that’s been there. It’s been coming for a while, so we’ve tried to make up for it and put the right kind of kids in those shoes, but they’re not where those kids were yet.”

Easley is the first offensive lineman Georgia has seen depart the program for the transfer portal this offseason. The Bulldogs had 12 players exit the program during the winter window.

Georgia has also had running back Branson Robinson enter the transfer portal this spring. The current transfer portal window opened on April 16 and closes on April 25. Easley will not be able to transfer to another SEC school due to conference transfer rules.

Bulldogs who entered the transfer portal

Listed in order of when the player entered the transfer portal

Bulldogs added from the transfer portal