By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
3 hours ago
Which Georgia players chose to compete in Senior Bowl, Shrine Bowl
ATHENS — The NFL draft evaluation process has long been underway with prospects under the microscope of prospective teams looking to fill their needs.
Mike Griffith
4 hours ago
Georgia needs more from its defensive transfers than it got from 2025 haul
ATHENS — Georgia’s transfer portal class has skewed more towards the defensive side of the ball during the 2026 offseason.
Connor Riley
19 hours ago
Nate Frazier re-signs with Georgia, to return in 2026
Nate Frazier finished the season with a strong showing against Ole Miss. He seemed poised to be a big part of the Georgia offense next season.
Connor Riley
19 hours ago
Offensive tackle Bo Hughley announces transfer portal decision
Georgia’s offensive tackle situation is in flux at the moment after Monroe Freeling declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Connor Riley
20 hours ago
Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling announces his plans for 2026
Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling has announced his future plans, as he will be entering the 2026 NFL Draft.
Connor Riley
