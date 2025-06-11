Four more game times for the 2025 Georgia football schedule were announced by ESPN on Wednesday.

Georgia’s game against Alabama on Sept. 27 will start at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ABC. This will be the first time since 2015 these two teams play each other in Sanford Stadium. It will also be the first home night game of the season for Georgia, as the games against Marshall and Austin Peay are set for 3:30 p.m.

The game against Kentucky, which is scheduled for Oct. 4 will start at 12 p.m. ET. ABC or ESPN will broadcast the game.

Georgia’s game against Mississippi State on Nov. 8 will also start at 12 p.m. ET. That game will be played in Starkville, Mississippi and also air on either ESPN or ABC.

Georgia’s game against Auburn on Oct. 11 will be a night kickoff, but a time is not specified. Per a release from ESPN, a night designation means the game will start between 6 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET.

The games against Ole Miss and Texas, which will both be played in Sanford Stadium, were given a flex designation. That means that those games could start anytime between 3:30 p.m. ET through 8 p.m. ET. The games against Auburn, Ole Miss and Texas are the only three that have not yet been given a start time.

In non-SEC games, Georgia’s final home game of the 2025 season against Charlotte was given a 12:45 p.m. ET start, with the SEC Network broadcasting the game. That game will be played on Nov. 22.

Georgia’s game against Tennessee on Sept. 13 is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff, as is the Nov. 1 contest against Florida. Georgia’s game against Georgia Tech is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Nov. 28.

Georgia went 11-3 last season, winning the SEC Championship before ultimately losing to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff.