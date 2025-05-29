Georgia will open the 2025 season against Marshall on Aug. 30. Next it will play Austin Peay on Sept. 6 before then visiting Tennessee on Sept. 13.

The game times and television networks for all three of those games have been announced by ESPN. Georgia’s home opener against Marshall is set for a 3:30 p.m. start time, with the game being broadcast on ESPN.

The contest against Austin Peay will start at 3:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on ESPN+/SEC Network+. The game against Tennessee, Georgia’s first road game of the season, is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start. ABC will broadcast the game.

The league also announced that the game against Florida is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ABC. The game will be played on Nov. 1. The game against Georgia Tech is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on Nov. 28. Both the Florida and Georgia Tech games will be neutral site games.

The game against Tennessee figures to be one of the more important contests during the 2025 season for Georgia. Both teams made the College Football Playoff last season, but both will have new starting quarterbacks.

Carson Beck and Nico Iamaleava entered the transfer portal, with Beck ending up at Miami and Iamaleava transferring to UCLA. For Georgia, the Bulldogs are likely to turn to Gunner Stockton to be the team’s starting quarterback. He made his first career start against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff last year. If he starts against Tennessee, it would be the first road start of his career.

As for the Volunteers, they had to scramble to find a replacement for Iamaleava. Joey Aguilar, Jake Merklinger and George Macintyre are all competing to start for the Volunteers.

Georgia beat Tennessee 31-17 last season when the two teams met in Athens. Despite leading Tennesse into the College Football Playoff, Josh Heupel has had very little success against Kirby Smart. Heupel is 0-4 against Smart, and his team has not scored more than 17 points in any of those contests.

Georgia was originally set to open this coming season at UCLA, but that series was canceled last offseason and replaced with Marshall. Georgia has not lost a home game since the 2019 season, as the Bulldogs possess the longest home winning streak in the sport.

Georgia football-Marshall game time, TV network for Week 1 game

Date: Aug. 30

Game time: 3:30

TV Network: ESPN

Location: Athens, Ga.,

Georgia football-Austin Peay game time, TV network for Week 2 game

Date: Sept. 6

Game time: 3:30

TV Network: ESPN+

Location: Athens, Ga.,

Georgia football-Tennessee game time, TV Network for Week 3 game

Date: Sept. 13

Game time: 3:30

TV Network: ABC

Location: Knoxville, Tenn.