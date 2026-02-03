Kirby Smart will have another coach to replace on staff as Chidera Uzo-Diribe is set to be hired by the Dallas Cowboys. Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports was the first to report the news.

Uzo-Diribe has spent the past four seasons serving as Georgia’s outside linebackers coach. He was hired to replace Dan Lanning after he left to become the head coach at Oregon.

Uzo-Diribe helped develop the likes of Nolan Smith, Chaz Chambliss and Quintavius Johnson in his time at Georgia. He landed a number of key recruits, including 5-star prospects such as Damon Wilson and Isaiah Gibson.

Georgia returns starters Gabe Harris and Johnson at the position. The Bulldogs also have Chase Linton, Gibson and Darren Ikinnagbon waiting in the wings.

Georgia replaced Stacy Searels as the team’s offensive line coach. Phil Rauscher will take over for Searels.

*This is a breaking news story and more will be added as it develops.