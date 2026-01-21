clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
New OL coach will have to make some key early decisions with Georgia’s …
ATHENS —&nbsp;The configuration of Georgia’s 2026 offensive line was already set to be one of the more important storylines for the Bulldogs.
Connor Riley
Mel Kiper Jr. has 3 Georgia Bulldogs landing in first round of 2026 NFL …
ATHENS — Georgia had three juniors declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, leaving eligibility on the table.
Connor Riley
3 big questions for Georgia football as Kirby Smart makes key coaching …
ATHENS — Georgia’s offensive line will be under different leadership in 2026, as Kirby Smart made a change on Tuesday.
Connor Riley
Georgia shakes up coaching staff as Stacy Searels moves to analyst role, …
Georgia’s coaching staff will look different in 2026, as the Bulldogs are making a change on the offensive line.
Connor Riley
Georgia football finishes No. 5 in final Coaches Poll Top 25 of 2025 season
The final Coaches Poll of the 2025 season has been published, with the Georgia Bulldogs finishing as the No. 5-ranked team.
Connor Riley
