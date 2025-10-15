clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Kirby Smart blunt on Georgia’s slow starts: ‘Gotta play better earlier’
ATHENS — In the wake of Georgia’s comeback win over Auburn, Kirby Smart didn’t have an answer to the obvious question.
Connor Riley
Gunner Stockton takes ownership of Georgia offense: ‘I think I just need …
ATHENS — The college football season is half over. To that point, Georgia knows what its identity is on the offensive side of the football.
Connor Riley
Key forced fumble against Auburn was no fluke for Georgia defense: ‘We …
ATHENS — The punch out performed by CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson in Georgia’s win over Auburn was not a happy accident.
Connor Riley
Georgia understands Penn State’s decision to try and go from good to great …
Georgia partisans, at least those who remember the pre-championship days, can at least recognize the decision made by Penn State this weekend.
Connor Riley
Injured Monroe Freeling wasn’t going to let Georgia fall to Auburn: ‘It …
ATHENS — Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling wasn’t supposed to play for Georgia against Auburn.
Connor Riley
