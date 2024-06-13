ATHENS — Georgia Tech coach Brent Key just opened up a new chapter in the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry.

Key, who will be in his third season as the Yellow Jackets head coach when Georgia Tech opens the season on Aug. 24 against Florida State in Dublin, Ireland, made his feelings on Georgia football known at an alumni event, per an AJC.com report.

“There’s nothing I hate more in the world — it’s probably the only thing I actually hate,” Key said. “When I say hate, like truly despise everything about it, I really do.”

Key made his comments at the Scheller College of Business when asked about losing last season’s game to Georgia by a 31-23 count a Bobby Dodd Stadium.

It was the Bulldogs’ SEC-record 29th consecutive victory.

The Bulldogs’ fans were not pleased with some of the officiating by ACC officials in the game, but Smart shrugged it off and explained UGA had expected a more tightly called game,

“It’s one of those where we go to a different conference and they have different standards,” Smart said. “We evaluate every crew that we get, and their crew had more penalties than any SEC crew going into the game. We just thought it was going to be a more penalized game.

“I guess they call it closer, more holdings, more personal fouls. They just have more fouls in their games than we average in the SEC. It just so happened that a lot of them went against us at inopportune times, but I don’t question officiating. I think those guys do a great job.”

Key, who like Smart once coached under Nick Saban at Alabama, has closed the gap in a series that has seen the Bulldogs win the past six meetings, dating back to Smart’s first season at Georgia when the Yellow Jackets scored a 28-27 win in Athens.

Last season’s meeting marked only the fifth time during Georgia’s 29-game win streak that an opponent had played the Bulldogs to within single digits.

This season’s game will be played on Black Friday and be played in prime time at 7:30 p.m. on ABC, a departure from the recent noon Saturday slot the game had previously held.

For all the “hate” the programs have one another in their storied rivalry, Smart and Key have shared mutual admiration for one another from the time Key was a candidate to be promoted from within to replace former coach Geoff Collins.

“When (Key) played there, it was George O’Leary, (and) the job that he did there goes unrecognized,” Smart said. “It was during some of the time that I was playing here. He had some of the best Georgia Tech teams there were.

“They were so physical, so competitive. I think Brent playing under him shaped him into who he is and who he has become as a coach. What a tremendous job he did, and now Brent is doing.”