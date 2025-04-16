ATHENS — Georgia cornerback Ondre Evans was spotted on crutches during G-Day, as the redshirt freshman did not participate in the spring game.

We now know why that was the case, as Evans shared on his Instagram story that he had successful ACL surgery on Wednesday.

Evans signed with Georgia as a 4-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Nashville, Tenn., native did not appear in any games last fall for Georgia.

Evans still has four years of eligibility remaining.

He was not expected to compete for a spot at the top of Georgia’s depth chart this season. The Bulldogs return Daylen Everette, who was limited during spring practice as he recovered from hernia surgery.

Georgia has Daniel Harris, Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones competing for the starting spot opposite Everette. Harris came down with an interception in the spring, but head coach Kirby Smart was overall pleased with what he saw from his secondary.

"We say in this game, we’re gonna find out if we can throw a catch and if we can make plays down the field," Smart said. “We made a couple down the field. We had a couple nice picks. But then we also had some balls that threw and caught So I don’t know if you’ve played out there before, but when you go out there, there’s a big guy, six foot four, that knows where the ball is, and you don’t. Sometimes it’s hard to make that play. I’ve been there.”

Along the injury front, wide receivers Cole Speer (ankle) and Noah Thomas (AC joint) and outside linebacker Quintavius Johnson (ankle) all left the spring game with injuries, but Smart indicated that those injuries were not expected to be significant.

In addition to Evans, Georgia signed Dominick Kelly and Jontae Gilbert as members of the 2025 signing class. Kelly had an interception and a pass breakup.

Georgia concluded spring practice on Saturday. The Bulldogs open the 2025 season against Marshall on Aug. 30.