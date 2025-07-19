Georgia defensive line commit Seven Cloud has been formally charged with domestic battery, a class B misdemeanor, stemming from an incident that occurred in April in Kansas. Cloud attends Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas.

According to a report from the Butler County Times-Gazette’s Charles Chaney, Cloud appeared in front of a judge via Zoom on Monday, July 14 in the 13th Judicial District.

The charge stems from an incident that is alleged to have occurred on April 20 when the Butler County Sheriff’s office arrested Cloud after he had an altercation with his significant other. Police allege that “Cloud did knowingly cause physical contact with another person, in a rude, angry or insulting manner.”

During the Zoom, Judge Chad Crum found that there was probable cause and that Cloud was ruled not to have contact with the victim.

According to Chaney’s report, this is not the first incident Cloud has had, as on March 27 of this year, he had another altercation with his significant other. He allegedly smashed her cellphone and was charged with disorderly conduct, also a misdemeanor.

Cloud is expected back in court on Sept. 22.

Cloud is a 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive lineman. He is the No. 6 overall junior college prospect per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

A season ago, Cloud was an All-American for Butler Community College in Kansas, as he racked up 8 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 3 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery.

Cloud is originally from Georgia, having begun his high school career at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia. Cloud committed to Georgia as a member of its 2026 recruiting class on Dec. 14, 2024.

Georgia has six defensive line commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, which currently ranks No. 2 in the 247Sports Composite rankings.