Georgia-Florida to remain in Jacksonville through the 2025 season

Georgia and Florida will continue to play in Jacksonville, Fla., through the 2025 season, as the schools announced on Wednesday.

“We are pleased with the decision to exercise the option that will keep the game in Jacksonville for 2024 and 2025,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said. “We look forward to discussions that I’m sure will continue over the next couple years exploring all the options for 2026 and beyond. We continue to be appreciative of the working relationship we have with the University of Florida and the City of Jacksonville.”

Jacksonville is expected to conduct renovations on its stadium at some point in the future, as outgoing mayor Lenny Curry detailed earlier this month. Curry had said that renovations, which have not yet been finalized, would force the series to be played elsewhere for two seasons.

While Kirby Smart has favored playing this series as a home-and-home, it will continue for at least the next three seasons as a neutral-site game.

“The City of Jacksonville has been a historic host for one of the great rivalry games in all of college football,” Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin said. “We are excited to have the game in Jacksonville for another two seasons.”

Georgia and Florida will meet in Jacksonville, Fla., on Oct. 28 of this year. Georgia has won the last two matchups in the series, with the Bulldogs beating Florida 42-20 in 2022.