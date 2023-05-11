Jacksonville mayor suggests Georgia-Florida could go to home-home while stadium undergoes renovations

The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party may briefly be turning into a home-and-home. That’s according to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, as the city of Jacksonville is in the midst of considering renovations to TIAA Bank Field. Curry, while speaking on 1010 XL, was asked about how possible renovations to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ home field would impact the Georgia-Florida game. The Jacksonville Mayor expects that the stadium renovations would take two years to complete.

“Part of this deal does also take into consideration the Georgia-Florida, Florida-Georgia game,” Curry said. “My chief administrative officer right now is in regular communications and talks with both schools. So we’re still working the deal. Ideally, we’re in 2023 so maybe it’s a 2025-2026 renovation. That would be a good goal. “And then both schools would in those two years get their home game. And then the goal is to have already negotiated a deal that they’re back in Jacksonville in the new stadium in ‘27 and beyond.” Curry reiterated multiple times throughout the interview that the renovated stadium would be “state of the art” and that the Jaguars would hopefully play in Jacksonville. The Jaguars will play multiple games in London this year. There are no official plans yet for any renovations regarding the stadium. As far as Georgia-Florida, the Bulldogs and Gators did have a home-and-home in 1995 and 1996 when Jacksonville’s stadium was getting upgrades. Florida won both of those games. The current contract between Georgia, Florida and the city of Jacksonville runs through the 2023 season, with the option to extend the contract to 2025. Georgia has been the home team in even-numbered years. Both schools put out a statement last October regarding the future of the game as it pertains to being played in Jacksonville.

UGA News