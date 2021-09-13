JT Daniels’ injury ‘definitely improved,’ but Georgia quarterback room unsettled

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has “definitely improved” but his status remains questionable for the game against South Carolina on Saturday. Smart said Daniels has received treatment twice since sitting out the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs 56-7 win over UAB with what is reported a strained oblique muscle.

“The approach is rest, recovery and treatment,” Smart said before practice on Monday. “The biggest thing we’ve been told is you don’t want to aggravate it.” Smart indicated the original injury occurred before the Sept. 4 season-opening game against Clemson, and that it was aggravated in the game with the Tigers. “He felt it prior to Clemson, something happened in the Clemson game to fire it back up,” Smart said. “We went back and watched the tape …He didn’t take a lot of shots, but there was one the first play of the game that may have made it worse. He woke up Sunday and that’s when he felt it. “It’s a really painful injury, it’s hard to relieve the pain, it has to heal and it takes time. He’s improved with each and every day.” Daniels took an inadvertent hit in the Bulldogs’ second fall scrimmage on Aug. 21, when a defensive lineman pushed a blocker back into the starting quarterback. Smart started fifth-year senior Stetson Bennett in place of Daniels, and Bennett tied a school record with 5 touchdown passes, completing 10 of 12 passes for 288 yards.

Bennett would seem to be in line for the start of Daniels can’t go. Smart was asked if redshirt freshman Carson Beck, who was 4-of-10 passing for 88 yards with a TD and a Pick-6 interception, would stay involved. “You have to take it day by day, (so) I can’t answer that because I don’t know what JT will be able to do, in terms of volume and reps,” Smart said. “Sure, I’d love to be able to keep Carson involved, but I don’t know where those reps are going to go. “It’s hard to prepare three quarterbacks, I can tell you that.” The implication is that Bennett would be in line for the No. 2 work should Daniels be able to practice. Smart said Daniels threw the ball during warmups for the game last Saturday than he had the previous week and his condition had improved.

“I’ll know a little more after practice today in terms of his mobility and ability to move around and throw the ball, but I know he’s been to treeatment twice and the update is he has defintely improved ” Smart said.

UGA News