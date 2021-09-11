Georgia football Game Ball: Stetson Bennett delivers in record-setting fashion

Bennett had tied a UGA school record with his fifth TD pass of the day by halftime as Georgia built a 35-0 lead as the teams headed to intermission.

ATHENS — Through rain, sleet, snow and a few scattered boos during the video board introduction, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV delivered.

At that, Bennett didn’t even play on all of the series to that point, with Kirby Smart wedging three first-half series for Carson Beck to get the redshirt freshman’s feet wet.

Bennett led the Bulldogs to touchdowns on six of the seven drives he played in the game, finishing 9-of-11 passing 279 yards with 5 touchdowns and no interceptions in the 56-7 victory.

Bennett was the ultimate reliever for Georgia last season, entering the opening game at Arkansas with UGA trailing 7-2 before he rallied the Bulldogs to the 37-10 victory.

RELATED: Stetson Bennett delivers Game Ball performance against Arkansas in opener

This Georgia team needed steadying, too, though the scoreboard might not indicate it.

The Bulldogs’ receivers were shaky in the 10-3 season-opening win against Clemson, some lining up in the incorrect places, others running the wrong routes and a few failing to deliver perimeter blocks.