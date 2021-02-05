WATCH: Discussing the biggest hits and misses from the Georgia football 2021 class

The 2021 recruiting cycle was certainly one of the more challenging ones in the history of recruiting due to the prospects not being able to visit campuses.

COVID-19 prevented coaches from getting to visit players and vice-versa. Georgia navigated the class better than most as it landed the No. 3 recruiting class in the country for the cycle.

But that doesn’t mean the Bulldogs weren’t adversely impacted by the NCAA’s dead period.

For the first time since the 2018 recruiting cycle, Georgia signed a majority of its prospects from the state of Georgia. As Georgia has grown in prestige under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs have been able to recruit better at a national level.

But with no visits during this cycle, that prevented Georgia from impressing out of state prospects like Korey Foreman, James Williams and Dallas Turner. Those three were major Georgia targets who elected to play at USC, Miami and Alabama.

The Bulldogs did recover though, signing seven of the top 11 players from the state of Georgia and three of the states’ four 5-star prospects.

As America continues to roll out its vaccine, the possibility of getting those visits back looms large. It’s something Smart is excited to see return for the coming cycle.

“I am looking forward to getting guys back because I want to find more about them as men when they come to campus,” Smart said. “I want to learn more about their families and have them get around our players, so that we can feel comfortable about the guys we are bringing in.”

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams, Connor Riley and Jeff Sentell examine the good, bad and ugly from the 2021 class and what it all means for Georgia.

Among some of the other topics discussed:

Who is Georgia’s best recruiter at this point in time?

Which players are best positioned to help right away?

Who did Georgia miss out on in this recruiting class?

How does Georgia go about slowing Alabama’s recruiting momentum?

What positions does Georgia need to hit hard in the 2022 class?

Who is excited for EA Sports’ NCAA Football to return?

You can catch Cover 4 Live every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on the DawgNation Facebook and Youtube pages.

