Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,364 (Jan. 27, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the happenings surrounding National Signing Day for UGA.

Georgia football podcast: Talking UGA recruiting on National Signing Day

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans were anticipating news of four-star defensive back Terrion Arnold’s commitment when today’s show was recorded. I’ll talk about what we knew about Arnold’s situation at the time, and why so many were assuming he was trending to Alabama. I’ll also preview four-star 2022 defensive tackle Bear Alexander’s commitment decision — which turned out to be good news for UGA.

10-minute mark: I discuss one of my “hot takes” that hasn’t aged too well.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Thoughts on Arnold

Whether UGA can upend Alabama’s momentum and eventually threaten Nick Saban’s perch atop the SEC

And reaction to former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert transferring to Florida

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a significant recruiting win for Kentucky over Auburn, and some early issues on the recruiting trail for new Texas coach Josh Heupel.

35-minute mark: The SEC Network’s Tom Hart joins the show to discuss an impressive road win for UGA basketball at Auburn, where the Bulldogs possibly could go from here and the challenges of broadcasting basketball games from home.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.