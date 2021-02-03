Georgia will have its annual spring scrimmage this year, as head coach Kirby Smart confirmed G-Day will take place on April 17.

Smart could not give further details as far as attendance policy or a start time as that is still to be sorted out by TV networks.

Georgia will have its usual 15 spring practices this spring, after having none due to the start of the pandemic in 2020. Smart said the school could be flexible as far as those, though a previous DawgNation report indicated the first practice is set for March 16.

“We’re always flexible as far as those practice dates due to weather or things that might change but the G-Day date is pretty solid for us there,” Smart said.

The Bulldogs will get a chance to continue to build on offense, something it did not get to due this past offseason. With quarterback JT Daniels, offensive coordinator Todd Monken and a host of 2020 contributors back, Georgia should continue to improve with a unit that finished the 2020 season on a high note.

One of the big focuses this spring will be on defensive back play as Georgia must replace a number of key players from the 2020 lineup. Georgia also brought in a new defensive backs coach in Jahmile Addae.

“Secondary is a development position,” Smart said. “The number of players we’ve had play as freshman have been few and far between as far as defensive backs. There have certainly been role players but not many guys that step in and go play. It’s a position we have to develop.”

Smart also announced that Will Muschamp will be joining the coaching staff in an off-field role.

