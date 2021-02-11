What the national media is saying about Georgia’s 2021 recruiting class

National Signing Day has come and gone and most of the 2021 recruits have officially signed with their programs. With the class mostly put to bed, many national media sites are looking back on the class and looking at who came away with successful hauls.

The Bulldogs checked that box for multiple positions. That tends to be the case when you sign the No. 4 recruiting class in the entire cycle.

Georgia offensive line haul earned praise, with the Bulldogs signing three top-100 prospects in the cycle, with 5-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims leading the way.

Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke was the primary recruiter for each of Georgia’s four offensive line signees, showing there was no drop-off from a recruiting standpoint in going from Sam Pittman to the former Ole Miss head coach.

Luke was ranked as the No. 8 overall recruiter for the 2021 cycle, the highest of Georgia’s assistant coaches in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

The next highest Georgia assistant on the list was Glenn Schumann. When you take a look at Georgia’s linebacker haul, it’s easy to see why.

ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren praised Georgia’s incoming linebacker group as one of the best in the country. The Bulldogs signed four linebackers, led by 5-star prospects Xavian Sorey and Smael Mondon.

“Georgia’s recruiting class was overshadowed by Alabama and Ohio State, but this was an outstanding class for Kirby Smart and his staff, especially at linebacker,” VanHaaren wrote. “Mondon is a five-star prospect, ranked No. 11 overall, and is listed as an athlete. At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds,

“Mondon, combined with Sorey, who is 6-3, 210, and the No. 21-ranked recruit overall, will give Georgia two versatile linebackers in the future.”

Mondon, Sorey and fellow linebacker Chaz Chambliss have all enrolled at Georgia already and will go through spring drills with the Bulldogs. Georgia must replace Monty Rice, Azeez Ojulari and Jermaine Johnson from the 2020 team.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson will join the program over the summer.

Georgia’s No. 4 class also included a key quarterback signing in Brock Vandagriff. He is the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the 2021 rankings and the No. 16 prospect overall.

With Vandagriff in the class, Georgia signed four 5-star prospects in the class. He was a clear leader in putting the class together and will be a big part of the Georgia program going forward.

“He wanted an opportunity to play close to home,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in December. “He wanted the opportunity to play near his family. His dad is a coach right here in town. His mom is a teacher. He’s got sisters who are really good athletes.

“He wants to be able to play in front of them, so I’m excited about what he can do. He’s been a leader for his program.”

