Georgia football podcast: Florida game looms as large as ever for UGA in 2021

Beginning of the show: Early indications are that Georgia will be viewed as a significant favorite to win the SEC East in 2021. This was validated once again with the release of ESPN writer Bill Connelly’s preseason SP+ rankings.

SP+ is a fancy analytics rating system, that’s probably too complicated for me to understand, and certainly too challenging to explain.

However, the only thing about it that most UGA fans will care about is that the Bulldogs came in at No. 6 — behind many of the usual suspects such as Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State, yet still obviously in the thick of the national championship conversation.

UGA is also several spots ahead of arch rival Florida — which is 12th.

However, I’ll explain on today’s show why the perceived gap between the Bulldogs and Gators shouldn’t lull UGA fans into a false sense of security about the showdown with Florida in Jacksonville. I’ll discuss why the game is just as big as ever for the Bulldogs this season.

10-minute mark: I discuss the outlook for UGA on G-Day — which is scheduled for April 17 — including the possibility it could be a recruiting event.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

The Bulldogs’ spring schedule

The importance of the Florida game

The outlook for former UGA players in the upcoming NFL draft

And a preview of Wednesday night’s UGA basketball game at Tennessee

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the latest twist in Tennessee’s search for a defensive coordinator.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.