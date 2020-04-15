Where Georgia football 2021 recruiting targets, commits stand in latest rankings update

On Wednesday, 247Sports updated their own recruiting rankings which also impacted the 247Sports Composite rankings. And the ranking updates, for those who live and die by them, let Georgia fans know that there are three more targets who are worth really paying attention as they all saw significant bumps in the rankings.

Many casual recruiting fans often only follow recruiting through the rankings. They allow the rankings to tell them which players are better and thus worth following their recruitment.

Dallas Turner, rated as a defensive end but would play outside linebacker if he were to pick Georgia, moved up from the No. 143 player in the 247Sports rankings to the No. 34 player in the country. He will play for St. Thomas Aquinas this coming season and should be seen as one of Georgia’s top outside linebacker target in the 2021 class. That is a major position of need for the Bulldogs in this cycle.

Another prospect that Georgia is involved that saw a 100-plus improvement in his ranking was offensive guard Dylan Fairchild. He’s now the No. 42 player in 247Sports’ newest rankings, up from No. 188. Georgia landed its first offensive line commit last week in Micah Morris and is also heavily involved with Amarius Mims and Terrence Ferguson. Mims and Ferguson both rank in the top 60 of the Composite rankings, while Fairchild is at No. 211.

The third Bulldog prospect that saw a significant bump is North Carolina defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie. He’s the No. 127 player according to 247Sports and ranks No. 160 in the Composite rankings. The Bulldogs are battling North Carolina for his services.

The highest-rated commit for Georgia in 247Sports’ newest rankings is still quarterback Brock Vandagriff, who is the No. 32 player in the 2021 cycle. The Composite rankings have him much higher though as the No. 12 player. James Williams is the highest rated Georgia target, as he is ranked as the No. 6 player in the class.

Georgia has the No. 11 rated class in the 2021 rankings. But only Ohio State and Clemson have a higher rated average commitment than Georgia.