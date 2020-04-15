Where Georgia football 2021 recruiting targets, commits stand in latest rankings update
Many casual recruiting fans often only follow recruiting through the rankings. They allow the rankings to tell them which players are better and thus worth following their recruitment.
On Wednesday, 247Sports updated their own recruiting rankings which also impacted the 247Sports Composite rankings. And the ranking updates, for those who live and die by them, let Georgia fans know that there are three more targets who are worth really paying attention as they all saw significant bumps in the rankings.
Dallas Turner, rated as a defensive end but would play outside linebacker if he were to pick Georgia, moved up from the No. 143 player in the 247Sports rankings to the No. 34 player in the country. He will play for St. Thomas Aquinas this coming season and should be seen as one of Georgia’s top outside linebacker target in the 2021 class. That is a major position of need for the Bulldogs in this cycle.
Another prospect that Georgia is involved that saw a 100-plus improvement in his ranking was offensive guard Dylan Fairchild. He’s now the No. 42 player in 247Sports’ newest rankings, up from No. 188. Georgia landed its first offensive line commit last week in Micah Morris and is also heavily involved with Amarius Mims and Terrence Ferguson. Mims and Ferguson both rank in the top 60 of the Composite rankings, while Fairchild is at No. 211.
Related: Why the future criminal justice major is more than just a big get for Matt Luke
The third Bulldog prospect that saw a significant bump is North Carolina defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie. He’s the No. 127 player according to 247Sports and ranks No. 160 in the Composite rankings. The Bulldogs are battling North Carolina for his services.
The highest-rated commit for Georgia in 247Sports’ newest rankings is still quarterback Brock Vandagriff, who is the No. 32 player in the 2021 cycle. The Composite rankings have him much higher though as the No. 12 player. James Williams is the highest rated Georgia target, as he is ranked as the No. 6 player in the class.
Georgia has the No. 11 rated class in the 2021 rankings. But only Ohio State and Clemson have a higher rated average commitment than Georgia.
Below, you can see the full rankings across all recruiting services for Georgia’s 2021 commitments as well as some of their top targets for the 2021 recruiting cycle. It’s worth noting that the NCAA has mandated a dead period in recruiting until May 31. This means players cannot visit schools in-person, nor can coaches visit players as well.
Georgia football 2021 recruiting commitments
- Brock Vandagriff, 5-star quarterback from Bogart, Ga.: No. 12 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 32 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 5 in Rivals, No. 33 in ESPN, No. 2 ranked dual-threat quarterback, No. 2 ranked player from Georgia. DawgNation story on Brock Vandagriff: Why the addition of 5-star QB Brock Vandagriff could be a great sign for in-state recruiting
- Micah Morris, 4-star offensive tackle from Kingsland, Ga: No. 71 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 92 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 86 in Rivals, No. 94 in ESPN, No. 11 offensive tackle, No. 7 player from Georgia. DawgNation story on Micah Morris: Micah Morris: Why the future criminal justice major is more than just a big get for Matt Luke
- David Daniel, 4-star defensive back from Woodstock, Ga.: No. 75 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 134 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 95 in Rivals, No. 35 in ESPN, No. 4 ranked athlete, No. 8 ranked player from Georgia. DawgNation story on David Daniel: David Daniel: Elite DB trainer and former Bulldog Glenn Ford has an NFL parallel in mind
- Lovasea’ Carroll, 4-star running back from Warrenton, Ga. (plays for IMG Academy): No. 122 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 106 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 134 player in Rivals, No. 174 in ESPN, No. 8 ranked running back. DawgNation story on Lovasea Carroll: Why the 4.4 back sped up his timeline to choose UGA
- Jonathan Jefferson 4-star defensive end from Douglasville, Ga.: No. 142 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 171 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 172 in Rivals, No. 150 in ESPN, No. 11 ranked strongside defensive end, No. 12 player from Georgia. DawgNation story on Jonathan Jefferson: Jonathan Jefferson: 5 things to know about this week’s 2021 Georgia commit
- Marlin Dean, 3-star defensive tackle from Elberton, Ga.: No. 419 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 24 DT in 247Sports rankings, No. 33 SDE in Rivals, Unranked via ESPN, No. 34 ranked player from Georgia. DawgNation story on Marlin Dean: Marlin Dean: It turns out the night UGA fell to Florida in hoops wasn’t a total loss
Georgia football 2021 recruiting targets
- James Williams, 5-star defensive back from Opa Locka, Fla: No. 6 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 8 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 18 in Rivals, No. 8 in ESPN, No. 1 ranked safety. DawgNation story on James Williams: Nation’s No. 1 junior safety includes UGA in a loaded Top 3
- Tony Grimes, 5-star defensive back from Virginia Beach, Va.: No. 7 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 18 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 13 in Rivals, No. 5 in ESPN, No. 1 ranked cornerback. DawgNation Story on Tony Grimes: Tony Grimes: ‘Guts’ and helping others shape the story of the nation’s No. 1 CB prospect
- Amarius Mims, 5-star offensive tackle from Cochran, Ga.: No. 8 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 14 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 2 in Rivals, No. 27 in ESPN, No. 2 ranked offensive tackle, No. 1 ranked player from Georgia. DawgNation story on Amarius Mims: Amarius Mims 5-star OT priority sets his commitment date
- Smael Mondon, 5-star linebacker from Dallas, Ga: No. 24 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 19 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 82 in Rivals, No. 11 in ESPN, No. 3 ranked outside linebacker, No. 3 ranked player from Georgia. DawgNation story on Smael Mondon: Nation’s No. 2 LB Smael Mondon Jr. sees ‘national championship’ future for Georgia
- Donovan Edwards, 4-star running back from West Bloomfield, Mich.: No. 38 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 23 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 59 in Rivals, No. 78 player in ESPN, No. 3 running back. DawgNation story on Donovan Edwards: Priority 4-star RB already feels UGA ‘probably’ gets an official visit
- Mario Williams, 4-star wide receiver from Plant, Fla.: No. 40 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 129 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 16 in Rivals, No. 17 in ESPN, No. 4 ranked wide receiver. DawgNation story on Mario Williams: Going deep with the nation’s No. 4 WR on what really matters
- Deion Colzie, 4-star wide receiver from Athens, Ga: No. 44 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 46 player in 247sports rankings, No. 71 in Rivals, No. 71 in ESPN rankings, No. 5 wide receiver, No. 4 player form Georgia
- Terrence Ferguson, 4-star offensive tackle from Fort Valley, Ga: No. 51 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 73 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 40 in Rivals, No. 90 in ESPN, No. 3 offensive guard, No. 5 player from Georgia. DawgNation story on Terrence Ferguson: Nation’s No. 8 OT hasn’t let Georgia’s coaching transition affect his outlook
- Barrett Carter, 4-star linebacker from Suwanee, Ga.: No. 54 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 74 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 35 in Rivals, No. 99 in ESPN, No. 4 ranked outside linebacker, No. 6 player from Georgia. DawgNation story on Barrett Carter: Elite in-state LB Barrett Carter places Georgia among his top schools
- Isaiah Johnson, 4-star defensive back from Bluefield, W. Va.: No. 61 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 108 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 94 in Rivals, No. 26 in ESPN, No. 5 ranked cornerback
- Quintin Somerville, 4-star outside linebacker from Scottsdale, Az.: No. 94 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 104 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 141 in Rivals, No. 66 in ESPN, No. 4 strong-side defensive end. DawgNation story on Quintin Somerville: Quintin Somerville: His first UGA visit exceeded some lofty expectations
- Nyland Green, 4-star defensive back from Covington, Ga.: No. 98 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 27 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 169 in Rivals, No. 126 in ESPN, No. 13 ranked cornerback, No. 10 player from Georgia.
- Brock Bowers, 4-star tight end from Napa, Ca.: No. 101 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 53 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 106 in Rivals, No. 201 in ESPN, No. 2 ranked tight end. DawgNation story on Brock Bowers: Nation’s No. 3 TE shares why Georgia made his top eight
- Dallas Turner, 4-star weakside defensive end from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., No. 124 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 34 player in 247Sports rankings, Unranked in Rivals, No. 144 in ESPN, No. 6 weakside defensive end. DawgNation story on Dallas Turner: Elite LB has strong interest in UGA and a tasty top 5
- Cody Brown, 4-star running back from Lilburn, Ga.: No. 125 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 137 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 69 in Rivals, No. 233 in ESPN, No. 9 ranked running back, No. 11 player from Georgia.
- Moliki Matavao 4-star tight end from Henderson, Nev.: No. 144 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 158 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 81 in Rivals, No. 279 in ESPN, No. 4 ranked tight end. DawgNation story on Moliki Matavao: “Big Mo” is planning a couple more trips to check out Georgia
- Jahvaree Ritzie, 4-star defensive end from Kernsville, NC: No. 160 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 127 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 125 in Rivals, No. 300 in ESPN, No. 14 ranked strong-side defensive end. DawgNation story on Jahvaree Ritzie: The big-time DE with track speed and great grades that still loves his Legos
- Elijah Jeudy, 4-star weakside defensive end from Philadelphia, No. 167 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 187 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 196 in Rivals, No. 169 in ESPN, No. 12 weakside defensive end. DawgNation story on Elijah Jeudy: Another big name from Philadelphia to know with the 2021 class
- Jayden Thomas, 4-star wide receiver from Atlanta: No. 181 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 247 player in 247Sports rankings, No. 122 in Rivals, No. 207 in ESPN, No. 36 wide receiver, No. 17 player from Georgia.
- Dylan Fairchild, 4-star offensive guard from Cumming, Ga: No. 211 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, No. 42 player in 247Sports rankings, unranked in Rivals, unranked in ESPN, No. 10 ranked offensive guard, No. 22 player from Georgia. DawgNation story on Dylan Fairchild: Georgia offer to 4-star OL was like ‘drinking from a fire hydrant’
- Chaz Chambliss, 4-star outside linebacker from Carrolton, Ga: No. 251 player in 247Sports Composite rankings, Unranked in 247Sports rankings, No. 183 in Rivals, No. 209 in ESPN, No. 19 ranked outside linebacker, No. 24 player from Georgia.