Ten thoughts on Georgia football entering the 2021 season
We are now 10 Saturdays from the start of the Georgia football season, as the Bulldogs will open the 2021 season on Sept. 4 in Charlotte.
It’s a big season for the Bulldogs, as all four playoff teams have to replace their starting quarterbacks from last season. Georgia meanwhile brings back its starting quarterback and seems poised to take the next step forward on the offensive side of the ball.
Below are 10 thoughts on the 2021 season for Georgia, ranging from who replaces George Pickens to which team should challenge Georgia the most.
1. Georgia offense finally opens up
When Kirby Smart moved on from James Coley and brought in Todd Monken to call the Georgia offense, the Georgia head coach signaled he wanted to join the offensive evolution in the sport.
The pandemic and strangeness of 2020 prevented that from happening. But Georgia took a noticeable leap at the end of the 2020 season and will have a full offseason to build off the progress.
Monken and Smart have plenty of weapons to play with on the offensive side of the ball. And they have a quarterback who can get them the ball.
2. JT Daniels lives up to some, but not all, of the hype
JT Daniels won’t be the best quarterback in the country. Between Spencer Rattler at Oklahoma, Malik Willis at Liberty and Sam Howell at North Carolina, there will be plenty of quarterbacks that put up monster numbers.
Daniels though will be one of them. He’ll build off his strong 2020 season for the Bulldogs, after throwing for 10 touchdowns in his four starts. Georgia also won all four of those starts.
There’s a ton of hype surrounding Daniels entering the 2021 season, with some thinking he can be the next Joe Burrow or Mac Jones. He might not put up the numbers they did but Daniels can absolutely be the top quarterback in the SEC.
3. Zamir White becomes Mr. Reliable
Georgia brings back all five scholarship running backs from its 2021 team.
There’s also mammoth tight end Darnell Washington and transfer addition Arik Gilbert from LSU.
The player to really watch though is sophomore Jermaine Burton. He hauled in 27 passes for 404 yards and three touchdowns in his first season at Georgia.
He really showcased his potential in Georgia’s win over Mississippi State, where he finished with 197 yards and two touchdowns. If he delivers more performances like that, the loss of Pickens won’t be as significant.
5. The offensive line that starts the season will not be the same that ends the season
Georgia isn’t lacking options on the offensive line. Georgia has signed six top-100 overall recruits in the past two recruiting cycles, while also bringing back all five starters from the Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati.
But the offensive line didn’t play well down the stretch. Part of that can be chalked up to lack of continuity, as the Bulldogs were shifting players around after an injury to Trey Hill and Ben Cleveland opting out of the bowl game. Still, the performances against Mississippi State and Cincinnati didn’t inspire confidence.
Georgia also might be facing the best defensive line in the country in the first game against Clemson. The Bulldogs may lean on experience in that first contest.
Matt Luke and Smart will need to use the regular season to find the best five-man combination on the line. That group will change over the course of the 2021 season.
6. Georgia’s defensive line steps up
The Bulldogs got just 4.0 sacks from its defensive line in 2020. It didn’t prove to be a problem, as the Bulldogs were able to rely on its outside linebacker for most of their sack production.
That should change in 2021. Azeez Ojulari and Jermaine Johnson are both elsewhere now, while the defensive line should be the strength of the team.
Jordan Davis made the decision to return to school, in part to play a bigger role in Georgia’s pass rush. Travon Walker should also help in that regard as he takes over for Malik Herring.
Add in Devonte Wyatt and Jalen Carter, Georgia should have plenty of difference-makers along the defensive line. The group should also help Georgia stifle opposing rushing attacks once again, as the Bulldogs have led the country in rush defense in each of the past two seasons.
7. The secondary takes some time to come together
Georgia saw four of its defensive backs selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. That’s great for recruiting, but it presents a challenge for the coming season.
The Bulldogs dipped into the transfer portal to add reinforcements in Tykee Smith and Derion Kendrick. They’ll also look to get the most out of redshirt freshmen Jalen Kimber and Kelee Ringo.
The talent, similar to the offensive line, is there. But it will take time to come together. The Florida game last season highlighted how important communication is among the secondary. With all the new faces, it will take time for this group to come together. Especially when the first opponent is Clemson.
8. The Clemson game sets the tone
The season-opener will have massive ramifications for the Bulldogs. Both Georgia and Clemson should open the season in the top-5 and the game will have a playoff-like intensity to it.
Win, and Georgia will clearly establish itself as one of the top teams in the country. Lose, and questions will linger about the ceiling of this team.
The rest of Georgia’s schedule isn’t as daunting or difficult after that first game, making it all the more imperative for the Bulldogs to play well.
9. Kentucky gives Georgia more problems than Florida
The Gators did beat Georgia last season and are the reigning division champions. Florida though must replace a number of significant contributors from that team. Dan Mullen’s team also has to face Alabama in September.
Kentucky meanwhile brings back a number of key players on both lines of scrimmage. The Wildcats also bring back running back Chris Rodriguez, one of the top running backs in the league. If Kentucky can find a quarterback, it has a real chance to push the Gators for second in the division.
The Wildcats did not make things easy for Georgia in each of the past two seasons, as Kentucky lost 14-3 to the Bulldogs at home last year. Mark Stoops’ team is tough and physical and that should help in the SEC.
10. Georgia sees Alabama in Atlanta
The Bulldogs should win the SEC East this season, thanks in part to the improvement from Daniels and a second-year under Monken.
Smart and company will head back to Atlanta for a fourth time in five seasons if things go according to plan for Georgia.
As for who the Bulldogs will meet, LSU and Texas A&M will both look to dethrone the Crimson Tide, as it has to replace just about every key offensive contributor from last season.
Those two teams, along with the rest of SEC West, will be unsuccessful. Even with all the turnover on the offensive side of the ball, Alabama should have a great defense and Nick Saban is still the head coach.
Led by its offense this time, maybe Georgia finally has what it takes to topple the Crimson Tide.
