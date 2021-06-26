Ten thoughts on Georgia football entering the 2021 season

We are now 10 Saturdays from the start of the Georgia football season, as the Bulldogs will open the 2021 season on Sept. 4 in Charlotte. It’s a big season for the Bulldogs, as all four playoff teams have to replace their starting quarterbacks from last season. Georgia meanwhile brings back its starting quarterback and seems poised to take the next step forward on the offensive side of the ball.

Below are 10 thoughts on the 2021 season for Georgia, ranging from who replaces George Pickens to which team should challenge Georgia the most. 1. Georgia offense finally opens up When Kirby Smart moved on from James Coley and brought in Todd Monken to call the Georgia offense, the Georgia head coach signaled he wanted to join the offensive evolution in the sport. The pandemic and strangeness of 2020 prevented that from happening. But Georgia took a noticeable leap at the end of the 2020 season and will have a full offseason to build off the progress. Monken and Smart have plenty of weapons to play with on the offensive side of the ball. And they have a quarterback who can get them the ball. 2. JT Daniels lives up to some, but not all, of the hype

JT Daniels won’t be the best quarterback in the country. Between Spencer Rattler at Oklahoma, Malik Willis at Liberty and Sam Howell at North Carolina, there will be plenty of quarterbacks that put up monster numbers. Daniels though will be one of them. He’ll build off his strong 2020 season for the Bulldogs, after throwing for 10 touchdowns in his four starts. Georgia also won all four of those starts. There’s a ton of hype surrounding Daniels entering the 2021 season, with some thinking he can be the next Joe Burrow or Mac Jones. He might not put up the numbers they did but Daniels can absolutely be the top quarterback in the SEC. 3. Zamir White becomes Mr. Reliable Georgia brings back all five scholarship running backs from its 2021 team.

There’s also mammoth tight end Darnell Washington and transfer addition Arik Gilbert from LSU. The player to really watch though is sophomore Jermaine Burton. He hauled in 27 passes for 404 yards and three touchdowns in his first season at Georgia. He really showcased his potential in Georgia’s win over Mississippi State, where he finished with 197 yards and two touchdowns. If he delivers more performances like that, the loss of Pickens won’t be as significant. 5. The offensive line that starts the season will not be the same that ends the season Georgia isn’t lacking options on the offensive line. Georgia has signed six top-100 overall recruits in the past two recruiting cycles, while also bringing back all five starters from the Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati. But the offensive line didn’t play well down the stretch. Part of that can be chalked up to lack of continuity, as the Bulldogs were shifting players around after an injury to Trey Hill and Ben Cleveland opting out of the bowl game. Still, the performances against Mississippi State and Cincinnati didn’t inspire confidence.

