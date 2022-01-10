Georgia football 2022 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL draft decisions and coaching moves
The 2021 football season comes to a close for Georgia football on Monday night. Shortly after the confetti falls, The Georgia roster and coaching staff will begin to take shape for the 2022 season. Below you can find live updates on the latest transfer portal, NFL draft and coaching decisions.
The Bulldogs have already had some departures announced ahead of the end of the season, chiefly with Dan Lanning heading to Oregon.
The most interesting position to watch will be the quarterback room. Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels have an extra year of eligibility. The Bulldogs also have Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff as well 2022 signee Gunner Stockton coming in. It’s safe to say Georgia likely won’t have all five quarterbacks on the roster next season.
The Bulldogs will likely have a number of draft-eligble juniors elect to return for another season. At this point, only Nakobe Dean and Travon Walker are projected to be first-round picks among those that are third-year eligble players. George Pickens is also another Georgia player that would likely be taken in one of the earlier rounds in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The coaching staff is also guaranteed to at least see some change as Dan Lanning will become the head coach at Oregon after Monday’s national championship game. As it stands right now, he is the only Georgia on-field assistant coach to leave for another job. Kirby Smart has said that Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp will be co-defensive coordinators going forward. Nothing has been announced though as far as filling Lanning’s role as the outside linebackers coach. Georgia will need to hire a coach for that role.
Like last offseason, players do have the option to come back for an extra year due to the COVID-19 season in 2020. It is not yet known whether they will count towards the 85-man scholarship count, as they did not this season. Players have until Jan. 17 to file their paperwork with the NFL draft to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.
The following players have already accepted senior bowl invites, showing that they intend to pursue the NFL draft.
- Running back James Cook
- offensive guard Jamaree Salyer
- offensive guard Justin Shaffer
- defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt
- linebacker Channing Tindall
- linebacker Quay Walker
- cornerback Derion Kendrick
- punter Jake Camarada
- Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is now the head coach at Oregon. Will Muschamp and Glenn Schumann will be co-defensive coordinators.
- Assistant Strength & Conditioning coach Ben Sowders is leaving to become the head strength & conditioning coach at Louisville.
