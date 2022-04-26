Georgia football quarterback recruiting coming into focus as 2 SEC schools land quarterbacks

Georgia football-quarterback recruiting-arch manning
5-star junior QB Arch Manning was in attendance at the Georgia-South Carolina game as a priority recruit on Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. He is the grandson of Ole Miss legend Archie Manning. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
If it wasn’t already clear that Georgia was in the Arch Manning business, some recent quarterback dominoes elsewhere in the SEC should clear up Georgia’s future quarterback pursuits.

While all is still quiet on the Manning front since Manning completed recent trips to Alabama, Texas and Georgia, some of Georgia’s other quarterback targets have moved on to other options.

A summer decision is expected for Manning but there has been no firm date put forth regarding a deadline or future visits. Given the publicity surrounding Manning, expect this to be tight-lipped and contested recruiting battle until the end.

As it stands, Georgia has four scholarship quarterbacks on its roster. Presumed starter Stetson Bennett will be entering his final season of eligibility this fall.

