Georgia football quarterback recruiting coming into focus as 2 SEC schools land quarterbacks
If it wasn’t already clear that Georgia was in the Arch Manning business, some recent quarterback dominoes elsewhere in the SEC should clear up Georgia’s future quarterback pursuits.
While all is still quiet on the Manning front since Manning completed recent trips to Alabama, Texas and Georgia, some of Georgia’s other quarterback targets have moved on to other options.
A summer decision is expected for Manning but there has been no firm date put forth regarding a deadline or future visits. Given the publicity surrounding Manning, expect this to be tight-lipped and contested recruiting battle until the end.
As it stands, Georgia has four scholarship quarterbacks on its roster. Presumed starter Stetson Bennett will be entering his final season of eligibility this fall.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia LB Channing Tindall brings untapped potential, freakish athleticism to 2022 NFL Draft
- Updating Georgia football 2022 defensive depth chart following spring practice
- James Cook: Georgia running back ready to once again create his own mark ahead of 2022 NFL Draft
- Nakobe Dean: Georgia’s ultimate achiever looks to NFL Draft as next big career climb
- Georgia football lands commitment from 4-star cornerback Justyn Rhett
- Why the transfer portal figures to be busier than usual this week and what that means for Georgia football
- How former Georgia football players fared this spring at 5 different SEC schools
- Oddsmaker: Kendall Milton opens with best Heisman odds among Georgia football players
- As Kirby Smart issues challenge, Sedrick Van Pran takes up mantle of being a Georgia football leader
UGA News
- Georgia football quarterback recruiting coming into focus as 2 SEC schools land quarterbacks
- Georgia LB Channing Tindall brings untapped potential, freakish athleticism to 2022 NFL Draft
- Updating Georgia football 2022 defensive depth chart following spring practice
- James Cook: Georgia running back ready to once again create his own mark ahead of 2022 NFL Draft
- Nakobe Dean: Georgia’s ultimate achiever looks to NFL Draft as next big career climb