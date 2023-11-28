ATHENS — Georgia will take on Alabama this coming Saturday in the SEC championship game. And we may now know the date of the next time these two teams meet.

According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Low, the 2024 Georgia football-Alabama game is set for Sept. 28. Low also reports the game against the Texas Longhorns will be played on Oct. 19. Both games will be played on the road, with Georgia making its first trip to Tuscaloosa, Ala., since 2020 and it’s first trip to Austin, Texas with the Longhorns as conference members.

The full SEC schedule will be announced at some point in December, according to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. Georgia knows it will have SEC road games against Kentucky, Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss. The home SEC foes will be Auburn, Tennessee and Mississippi State, with Georgia playing Florida in Jacksonville, Fla.

Georgia has non-conference games scheduled against Clemson on Aug. 31 in Atlanta, Tennessee Tech on Sept. 7 in Athens, UMass on Nov. 23 in Athens and Georgia Tech on Nov. 30.

Before all that, the Bulldogs are focused on their game against Alabama this week. The two teams will meet in Atlanta for the SEC championship game.

“I have an appreciation for this game and how hard it is to win,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “It was no different in my experience with Alabama. We had a year that we won a national championship that we didn’t win an SEC Championship. That’s happened a couple times in our conference. It’s hard to find that in most conferences. I think it speaks to the depth of our conference. It speaks to how hard it is just to get to the game. In some ways, I think Alabama and us have been spoiled.

“I don’t think some kids appreciate, they think it’s a rite of passage and it’s not. It’s earned. It’s some of the greatest venues, environments that I’ve been a part of is playing in this game.”

Georgia last beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa back in 2007, Saban’s first season at Alabama. The last time Georgia played Texas, the Bulldogs lost in the 2019 Sugar Bowl.

The Bulldogs could possibly see Texas before that, as the Longhorns are still very much in the hunt for the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns will play for the Big 12 championship game this week and are 11-1 on the season. Texas did beat Alabama earlier this season.

Georgia’s game against Alabama is set for a 4 p.m. ET start on CBS.

