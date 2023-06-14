Georgia football 2024 SEC schedule announced

The Bulldogs will take trips to Texas and Alabama as part of the eight-game schedule announced by the league. Georgia will also play traditional rivals Florida and Auburn, with the Auburn game being played in Athens.

The two big games are the visits to Alabama and Texas. The Longhorns will be in their first year in the league, along with Oklahoma. Georgia and Texas last met at the end of the 2018 season when the two sides played in the Sugar Bowl.

Georgia and Alabama have played five times since Kirby Smart became the head coach at Georgia. The Bulldogs won the last matchup, beating Alabama 33-18 in the 2022 National Championship Game. These two teams last played in the regular season in 2020, when Georgia visited Alabama. The Bulldogs have not hosted Alabama since the 2015 season.

The SEC has said that the 2024 schedule will be a one-off and not the start of a more permanent schedule model. There had been some hope that the league would go to a nine-game schedule, which Georgia was in favor of. But an agreement could not be reached.

“Most overrated conversation there ever was. Four years you’ll play everybody home and away,” Kirby Smart said at SEC Spring Meetings. “I get it, the traditional rivalries, you have three, you have two, you have one. You guys need something to write about bad when you start writing about this. It’s not that big of a deal to me. You have to win your games to advance. You need to be in the SEC championship.”

The schedule does see Georgia play traditional rivals Florida and Auburn. One of the concerns about going to an eight-game schedule would be that it would lead to the loss of some of those big rivalry games. Georgia’s other two SEC home games in 2024 will be Tennessee and Mississippi State.

Georgia’s non-conference schedule is no cakewalk either, with the Bulldogs playing Clemson in Atlanta and Georgia hosting Georgia Tech in Athens. The 2024 schedule will see Georgia play 10 Power 5 opponents.