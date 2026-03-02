clock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Here’s how every former Georgia player tested at the 2026 NFL Combine
The NFL combine at last has come to a close.
Connor Riley
Mel Kiper Jr. shares which Georgia player helped himself the most in the …
The Georgia football program was very well-represented this past week at the NFL combine. Multiple draft hopefuls shined in the various testing drills while meeting with …
Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers following 2026 NFL Combine
Winner: Monroe Freeling
Connor Riley
Monroe Freeling cements his first-round chances with dominant combine …
Few prospects had more to gain entering this week than Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling. He had been viewed as a fringe first-round prospect coming into the NFL …
Connor Riley
Early 2026 quarterback rankings show Gunner Stockton still has more to …
There are a lot of talented quarterbacks returning to college football in 2026. That much is evident at this week’s NFL combine, where Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is …
Connor Riley
