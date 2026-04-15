ATHENS — The NFL draft cycle is coming to a close, as we are a little over a week away from the 2026 NFL Draft.

Pro days have been held while the NFL combine is long in the rearview mirror. Players are finishing up visits to prospective teams, as NFL franchises put the finishing touches on their respective NFL draft boards.

With that in mind, many NFL draft prognosticators are putting their final touches on their various NFL mock drafts. That gives us a better idea of where Georgia’s crop of prospects might be headed.

Georgia has had more players drafted in the previous five NFL drafts, with 55 Bulldogs being drafted over the last five years. The Bulldogs will add to that this year, after sending 10 players to the NFL combine.

Monroe Freeling seems like the safest bet to be taken in the first round, though Christen Miller and CJ Allen could land there as well.

Players like Oscar Delp, Zachariah Branch and Daylen Everette are all expected to be taken on the second day of the NFL draft, which is when the second and third rounds take place.

Todd McShay of The Ringer did a one-round mock draft. Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN released a two-round mock draft. Mike Renner of CBS Sports did a three-round mock draft. Dane Bruglar of The Athletic and Matt Miller of ESPN each did seven-round mock drafts. Below is where they each have the Georgia players landing.

Monroe Freeling

CJ Allen

Kiper Jr.: Pick No. 33 to the New York Jets

Renner: No. 37 to the New York Giants

Bruglar: No. 62 to the Denver Broncos

Miller: Pick No. 15 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Christen Miller

Kiper Jr.: Pick No. 28 to the Houston Texans

Renner: Pick No. 52 to the Green Bay Packers

Bruglar: Pick No. 48 to the Atlanta Falcons

Miller: Pick No. 48 to the Atlanta Falcons

Zachariah Branch

Kiper Jr.: Pick No. 53 to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Renner: Pick No. 72 to the Cincinnati Bengals

Bruglar: Pick No. 65 to the Arizona Cardinals

Miller: Pick No. 42 to the New Orleans Saints

Oscar Delp

Kiper Jr.: Pick No. 54 to the Philadelphia Eagles

Renner: Pick No. 95 to the New England Patriots

Bruglar: Pick No. 74 to the Kansas City Chiefs

Miller: Pick No. 109 to the Kansas City Chiefs

Daylen Everette

Bruglar: Pick No. 93 to the Los Angeles Rams

Renner: Pick No. 94 to the Miami Dolphins

Miller: Pick No. 160 to the Green Bay Packers

Colbie Young

Bruglar: Pick No. 233 to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Dillon Bell

Miller: Pick No. 200 to the Carolina Panthers

Brett Thorson

Bruglar: Pick No. 250 to the Baltimore Ravens

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, starting on April 23 and concluding on April 25.