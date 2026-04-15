ATHENS — The NFL draft cycle is coming to a close, as we are a little over a week away from the 2026 NFL Draft.
Pro days have been held while the NFL combine is long in the rearview mirror. Players are finishing up visits to prospective teams, as NFL franchises put the finishing touches on their respective NFL draft boards.
With that in mind, many NFL draft prognosticators are putting their final touches on their various NFL mock drafts. That gives us a better idea of where Georgia’s crop of prospects might be headed.
Georgia has had more players drafted in the previous five NFL drafts, with 55 Bulldogs being drafted over the last five years. The Bulldogs will add to that this year, after sending 10 players to the NFL combine.
Monroe Freeling seems like the safest bet to be taken in the first round, though Christen Miller and CJ Allen could land there as well.
Players like Oscar Delp, Zachariah Branch and Daylen Everette are all expected to be taken on the second day of the NFL draft, which is when the second and third rounds take place.
Todd McShay of The Ringer did a one-round mock draft. Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN released a two-round mock draft. Mike Renner of CBS Sports did a three-round mock draft. Dane Bruglar of The Athletic and Matt Miller of ESPN each did seven-round mock drafts. Below is where they each have the Georgia players landing.
Monroe Freeling
- Todd McShay, The Ringer: Pick No. 23 to the Philadelphia Eagles
- Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Pick No. 17 to the Detroit Lions
- Mike Renner, CBS Sports: No. 17 to the Detroit Lions
- Dane Bruglar, The Athletic: No. 17 to the Detroit Lions
- Matt Miller, ESPN: No. 17 to the Detroit Lions
CJ Allen
- Kiper Jr.: Pick No. 33 to the New York Jets
- Renner: No. 37 to the New York Giants
- Bruglar: No. 62 to the Denver Broncos
- Miller: Pick No. 15 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Christen Miller
- Kiper Jr.: Pick No. 28 to the Houston Texans
- Renner: Pick No. 52 to the Green Bay Packers
- Bruglar: Pick No. 48 to the Atlanta Falcons
- Miller: Pick No. 48 to the Atlanta Falcons
Zachariah Branch
- Kiper Jr.: Pick No. 53 to the Pittsburgh Steelers
- Renner: Pick No. 72 to the Cincinnati Bengals
- Bruglar: Pick No. 65 to the Arizona Cardinals
- Miller: Pick No. 42 to the New Orleans Saints
Oscar Delp
- Kiper Jr.: Pick No. 54 to the Philadelphia Eagles
- Renner: Pick No. 95 to the New England Patriots
- Bruglar: Pick No. 74 to the Kansas City Chiefs
- Miller: Pick No. 109 to the Kansas City Chiefs
Daylen Everette
- Bruglar: Pick No. 93 to the Los Angeles Rams
- Renner: Pick No. 94 to the Miami Dolphins
- Miller: Pick No. 160 to the Green Bay Packers
Colbie Young
- Bruglar: Pick No. 233 to the Jacksonville Jaguars
Dillon Bell
- Miller: Pick No. 200 to the Carolina Panthers
Brett Thorson
- Bruglar: Pick No. 250 to the Baltimore Ravens
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, starting on April 23 and concluding on April 25.