Georgia football needed halftime adjustment to look like No. 1 in 30-13 win over Kentucky

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) during the Bulldogs’ game with Kentucky in Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh
@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Georgia showed up at Sanford Stadium a hard-working and accomplished group ready for another day at the office.

Except this wasn’t business as usual — this was the de facto SEC East Division title tilt.

Kentucky, clad in spiffy silver helmets, played like a team that had lost 11 in a row in its series with Georgia and had nothing to lose.

The Bulldogs, wearing the Associated Press No. 1 ranking for the first time since 2008, played on offense like a team that was trying not to lose through the first 30 minutes.

And then came halftime, and then came the adjustments.

And THEN came what a No. 1-ranked version of Georgia needs to look like.

The Bulldogs came out on the attack in the second half, Stetson Bennett connecting with Darnell Washington for a 16-yard gain on the first play.

Five plays later, Bennett lofted a 29-yard pass into the corner of the end zone and Brock Bowers pulled it down for a TD to make it 21-7.

The Bulldogs’ second drive of the second half was nearly as impressive — 8 plays, 63 yards — with Jack Podlesny putting a 26-yard field goal through the uprights to make it 24-7.

Four of the eight plays were passes, Bennett 4-4 for 62 yards on the drive.

Georgia stayed hot on its fourth and final possession of the second half, too, a 7-play, 82-yard scoring drive capped by another Bowers TD reception.

It was in great contrast to the first half, when Bennett was just 5-of-10 passing for 76 yards leaving Georgia clinging to the 14-7 halftime lead.

Indeed, there was room to doubt UGA’s perfect season as the teams headed to halftime.

Kentucky had dominated time of possession 19 minutes, 35 seconds, to UGA’s 9:47.

But by the end of the game, it was the Bulldogs who had dominated, looking very much like a No. 1-ranked team should look.

