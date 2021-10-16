Georgia football needed halftime adjustment to look like No. 1 in 30-13 win over Kentucky

ATHENS — Georgia showed up at Sanford Stadium a hard-working and accomplished group ready for another day at the office. Except this wasn’t business as usual — this was the de facto SEC East Division title tilt.

Kentucky, clad in spiffy silver helmets, played like a team that had lost 11 in a row in its series with Georgia and had nothing to lose. The Bulldogs, wearing the Associated Press No. 1 ranking for the first time since 2008, played on offense like a team that was trying not to lose through the first 30 minutes. And then came halftime, and then came the adjustments. And THEN came what a No. 1-ranked version of Georgia needs to look like. The Bulldogs came out on the attack in the second half, Stetson Bennett connecting with Darnell Washington for a 16-yard gain on the first play. Five plays later, Bennett lofted a 29-yard pass into the corner of the end zone and Brock Bowers pulled it down for a TD to make it 21-7.

The Bulldogs’ second drive of the second half was nearly as impressive — 8 plays, 63 yards — with Jack Podlesny putting a 26-yard field goal through the uprights to make it 24-7. Four of the eight plays were passes, Bennett 4-4 for 62 yards on the drive. Georgia stayed hot on its fourth and final possession of the second half, too, a 7-play, 82-yard scoring drive capped by another Bowers TD reception. It was in great contrast to the first half, when Bennett was just 5-of-10 passing for 76 yards leaving Georgia clinging to the 14-7 halftime lead. Indeed, there was room to doubt UGA’s perfect season as the teams headed to halftime. Kentucky had dominated time of possession 19 minutes, 35 seconds, to UGA’s 9:47.

But by the end of the game, it was the Bulldogs who had dominated, looking very much like a No. 1-ranked team should look.

