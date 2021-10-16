(11) Kentucky
Georgia football instant observations show why its the No. 1 team in the country against Kentucky

Georgia running back James Cook (4) during the Bulldogs’ game with Kentucky in Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
ATHENS — In this chaos season that is college football in 2021, another top-5 team lost on Saturday. That team though was not Georgia.

The Bulldogs dominated once again, showing why they entered the game with the No. 1 ranking in the country. A standout second-half saw Georgia pull away with a 30-13 win, moving it to 7-0 this season.

This was Kentucky’s first loss of the year, putting Georgia firmly in the driver’s seat for the SEC East. With just three SEC games left, Georgia seems well-positioned to make it back to Atlanta as it is the lone unbeaten team in both the division and conference.

Recap: Georgia improves to 7-0, beats Kentucky

Georgia did face a little bit of chaos on Saturday, as a missed extra point from Jack Podlesny snapped a streak of 363 consecutive extra points. It was the first missed extra point since Kirby Smart took over as head coach, as Georgia’s last missed point after attempt came back in 2014. The streak was also an NCAA record.

Aside from that and a few bobbled, but not muffed, punts from Kearis Jackson, it was another elite day for the Georgia program. The group certainly showed once again why it has been the clear No. 1 team in college football this season.

One of the more famous lines from Game of Thrones is, “Chaos isn’t a pit, it’s a ladder.” Georgia seems to be climbing up that metaphorical ladder, while a number of teams seem poised to keep tumbling down.

Steady Stetson Bennett delivers again

