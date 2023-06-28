Former Georgia quarterback great offers outlook on present and future QB’s

Georgia’s pass game faces several key changes this offseason, but none are more important than the starting quarterback. One of UGA’s greatest quarterbacks likes the changes he sees and the future they frame for the program. All-time SEC passing yards leader Aaron Murray believes junior quarterback Carson Beck is prepared to lead the Bulldog offense in 2023.

Beck, the odds-on favorite to win the starting job, will enter his fourth season at Georgia. “I’ve loved his game for the past few years,” Murray said on Monday at ESP’s Big Ball Fore All golf tournament. “Big kid, great arm, can make the throws. More athletic than people are most likely anticipating going into the season.” The ESPN college football analyst also spoke on Beck’s mental development, specifically his confidence. Beck actually had a chance to start for Georgia back in 2021, when then-starter JT Daniels was ruled out shortly before the Bulldogs hosted UAB. The redshirt freshman Beck was named the No. 2 quarterback at the time, but was passed over for Stetson Bennett. Bennett threw six touchdowns in the first half to pass Beck on the depth chart. Murray, who has seen Beck make strides in self-confidence since then, believes he should be plenty confident in his supporting cast, as well. The Bulldogs return three of their top five pass-catchers from 2022 with plenty of young talent ready to fight for touches.

Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint will look to lead the group again in 2023. Redshirt junior Arian Smith and sophomores Dillon Bell and Oscar Delp all made several key plays to build on next season. “(Beck) has got probably the best depth of receivers that Georgia has had in quite some time,” Murray said. “You’ve got incredible tight ends, you’ve got a really good offensive line and you’ve got a great stable of running backs.” Georgia’s pass attack has evolved in many ways over the past decade, but Murray can relate to Beck with one glaring similarity. The two share an offensive coordinator, as Mike Bobo re-claimed the same position he held from 2007 to 2014. Murray played under Bobo his entire career in Athens. He expects Beck’s and Bobo’s chemistry to build on a faster curve than the average relationship between a new quarterback and a new OC. “They probably talked a ton during that year where he was somewhat shadowing Todd Monken and being in his role, so they know each other,” Murray said. “It’s not like you have a brand new OC who is learning what Carson’s about. You have a guy that’s been able to sit back and watch, and now take over and run the show.” Beck is not the only quarterback Bobo will consider for the starting job this season. Former 5-star Brock Vandagriff and former 4-star Gunner Stockton will both push Beck for the No. 1 spot throughout the season.

Indeed, Georgia is set to face the fortunate problem of choosing between elite quarterbacks for the foreseeable future. Top-shelf 2024 prospects Dylan Raiola and Ryan Puglisi have both committed to Georgia, threatening to further crowd the quarterback room in Athens. Murray is yet to see the two commits play in person but has liked their highlights from high school and Elite 11 action. “The more, the merrier, man,” Murray said. “You can’t have enough quarterbacks, especially in this age when a guy tomorrow can pick up and hit the transfer portal. You have to be able to stockpile that position, you know, create competition.” That elite level of competition should only serve to make Georgia offenses sharper for years to come.

UGA News